On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State received some more national recognition as the Nittany Lions moved up three spots in the United Soccer Coaches Poll to become the No. 16 team in the nation.

The Nittany Lions landed at the No. 19 spot last week and continue to move up the ranks after tying James Madison in a weather-shortened game followed by an easy 4-0 defeat of Appalachian State.

When Penn State entered the rankings last week it was the first time that the Nittany Lions had been ranked since 2015 and the first time in second-year coach Jeff Cook’s tenure.

The Nittany Lions also moved up to the No. 10 spot in RPI over the weekend, seemingly bolstering their chance to make the NCAA Tournament.