With a big week ahead for Penn State athletics, the Nittany Lions’ Soccer team has announced a white out for Tuesday’s critical home matchup versus in-state rival Pitt.

Led by the team’s student section known as the Park Avenue Army, the group asks all who plan on attending Jeffrey Field to wear white in support of Penn State.

This is the first white out of the week, leading up to Saturday's white out football game against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions have a big night ahead of them as they look to win their second straight game after getting an overtime victory against Northwestern on Saturday.

Pitt comes in as an above average team at 6-4-2, winning its last two games including a 3-1 victory versus No. 22 ranked Virginia Tech at home.

But Penn State sits toward the top of the Big Ten standings, currently stationed in second place, going 3-1-1 within the conference paired with a 6-2-2 record overall.