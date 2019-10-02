Penn State’s match against Michigan was a special night for multiple reasons, but one stood out from the rest.

It wasn’t the fact that Friday’s match was the Nittany Lions’ conference home opener, or the fact they were trying to build upon a five-game unbeaten streak, or even that it was a nationally televised match.

Friday night was the Mack Brady game.

Mack was a passionate Penn State fan, with dreams of one day finding himself between the sticks for the Nittany Lions and the United States Men’s National Team, striving to become his country’s next Hope Solo or Tim Howard.

However, he died unexpectedly just 16 days before his ninth birthday on December 31, 2012, due to a blood infection.

Mack’s parents, Elizabeth and Christian Brady, were forced to live every parent’s nightmare.

But, they quickly found that the best way for them to cope was to ensure that everyone else in Mack’s life was coping, too.

“When we were driving back from Hershey [Medical Center], we started to talk about how we wanted to remember Mack,” Christian said. “We wanted to make sure that his sister was supported and that Mack’s buddies were supported, too.”

Elizabeth and Christian have found a multitude of ways to keep Mack alive in their memories, which includes various essays on their website, MackBrady.com. Elizabeth is also on the board of Tides, a local program with the mission of supporting families in Centre County which are grieving the death of loved ones.

“After Mack’s death, we had to quite literally learn to live newly, and we are grateful, but we miss him dearly,” Elizabeth told The Daily Collegian.

One of the first hurdles the Bradys had to clear when it came to helping others cope was on the soccer field. Christian said some of Mack’s travel teammates lost their drive to continue playing the sport Mack so adored, something the Brady family knew Mack would never had wanted.

And so Elizabeth and Christian found relief in their own healing process by encouraging Mack’s friends continue to play his favorite sport, and thus continue Mack’s legacy.

Nearly seven years later, the Bradys still find solace in soccer. In fact, Penn State men’s soccer has honored Mack at one match each season since his death.

“As we’ve moved along in the years since Mack died, seven years on New Year’s Eve, celebrating Mack and meeting with the Penn State players is a true honor for us,” Elizabeth said. “I can’t imagine a better legacy for Mack than great soccer with a great team and coaches, surrounded by all who love him.”

Christian is the former Dean of the Schreyer Honors College and is now the Dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky, but he made the trip back to State College for the match honoring his son. He addressed the crowd on Friday night before kickoff, emphasizing how important fans’ support has been to their family.

Ever since Mack’s death, the university has recognized him with an annual game and his parents have set up the Mack Brady Soccer Fund, which works to support Penn State goalkeepers by way of an endowment for recruiting and equipment.

Christian stated that the fund goes directly to Penn State and that none of the funds go directly to their family.

“Bob Warming [Penn State men’s soccer coach from 2010-17] was the one who decided to dedicate a match to Mack,” Christian said.

Similar to how the Penn State football program has earned the moniker of “Linebacker-U” for the generational talents that have come through the university at that position, the Mack Brady Soccer Fund strives to make Penn State “Goalkeeper-U” — a term that coach Jeff Cook has taken to heart.

Every January, the university along with the men’s and women’s soccer programs sponsor a free youth goalkeeping clinic in honor of Brady.

“It’s incredibly gracious that Penn State men’s soccer continues to do the annual match and the clinic,” Christian said. “It’s been so humbling to us.”

Christian also mentioned to The Collegian that the clinic started with coach Warming and that they received letters of support from MLS coaches and even former United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard when he was Everton’s shot-stopper.

Leading up to Friday night’s matchup with the Wolverines, coach Jeff Cook recognized the impact the Brady family has had on the locals.

“It’s something special for Penn State soccer and I’m delighted that I’ve gotten to know Dean Brady and the family,” Cook said. “They’re a wonderful family and have been a big part of the Centre County Community, the State College community for years and the Penn State University community in itself.”

Cook also mentioned how he’s learned about Brady by others outside of the Brady family.

“We honor Mack’s memory, and he was a young man that I never had the pleasure to meet, but seeing photos of him and by meeting his former teammates and coaches, we know how much passion he had for the sport of soccer, goalkeeping and Penn State,” Cook said.

It was only fitting that on Mack Brady night, it was Penn State’s goalkeeper who stole the show.

Levine was called upon time after time to make acrobatic saves to keep the Nittany Lions within striking distance. He finished with seven stops on the night and was instrumental in Penn State continuing its unbeaten streak.

“It means the absolute most to me,” Levine said. “I’m really proud to say we have a really nice, personal relationship with the Brady family. They’re fantastic people and it’s really important to us to honor Mack’s dream.”

It isn’t lost on Levine that he’s furthering Mack’s legacy.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to live that dream every single day and be a goalkeeper here at Penn State,” Levine said. “I know Kris Shakes as well as Owen Elliot are just as proud and to play for them [the Brady family] and to put up a good game, it just feels good.”