Penn State’s successful season continues this weekend in the Big Ten semifinals.

The Nittany Lions face a challenge which could be aided by experienced talent that has “been there before.”

But unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, experience, especially in postseason games, is slim amongst the group.

So when competing against perennial powerhouses, like Indiana, Maryland and Michigan — all of whom are remaining in the Big Ten Tournament — Penn State will need to utilize the little postseason experience the team has.

A couple integral parts of Penn State’s winning formula, will be the seasoned transfers of Seth Kuhn and Will Campbell.

Kuhn and Campbell were once rivals in the ACC, with Kuhn transferring from Duke and the grad student Campbell deciding move on from North Carolina.

And with all the success these two have seen in the past, they made it clear that this group is just as special.

“I’ve been to the Final Four twice, and the way both of those teams approached training is very similar and you can see our grit and determination,” Campbell said, “We just have that great work ethic like all good teams have.”

There is no doubt that the preparation is imperative for the high stakes matches, and with a couple key starters knowing just how much goes into a playoff game, it can make a world of a difference for an inexperienced Nittany Lion team.

“I think it will be very important,” Campbell added, “We have a lot of young guys on the team and a lot of the older guys who haven’t been in postseason play so we are focused on ourselves right now.”

Kuhn backed Campbell’s statement up, knowing that if the team just focuses on its own play and prepares right, then Penn State will come out with the decision it wants.

“I think that going into these games we are very confident in the group we have and the results we can get,” Kuhn said.

Although Kuhn and Campbell are the sole two outliers with extensive playoff experience, there is someone else who has seen plenty of playoff soccer who is an essential member of the Nittany Lion program.

Coach Jeff Cook, who has revitalized Penn State soccer in his short two year tenure, also has a good amount of playoff experience in his coaching career.

Cook coached at both Cincinnati and Dartmouth before arriving in Happy Valley, and saw a lot of postseason success which could be very useful as he makes his first run with the Nittany Lions.

During his 12 years with the Big Green, Cook coached his way to five Ivy League championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances.

Plus, the second-year coach has found success in the tournament, qualifying for two Sweet Sixteens in 2008 and in 2010.

With all of this experience and having a sense for high pressure matches, Cook will be crucial in creating a mindset for this Penn State team as it seeks to win a title.

“The thing I’ve learned over the years is that you have to sharpen your focus and stick to the things that make you successful,” Cook said, “We want to make this season last.”

Having these important veterans, the Nittany Lions go into the Big Ten semifinals with an idea of what the feel of the game will be like, but ultimately, they will be less experienced than any team they play going forward; in the Big Ten at least.

Maryland is coming off a national championship and Indiana has eight, plus Michigan has been a dominant Big Ten team over the last decade.

But Penn State isn’t worried about that as once again it preached that self-accountability and preparation will decide whether or not it will continue to move on.

And part of that preparation is ensuring that the Nittany Lions are aware of the cliche motto of “defense wins championships” and that the defenders may have to play potentially the best soccer of their lives this upcoming weekend.

“Such a huge percentage of these Big Ten games are overtime or one goal victories,” Cook said, “So the defending is absolutely vital and it is really true once you get to the playoffs.”