After finishing off a sensational regular season with two conference wins, Penn State has risen to the No. 13 ranking in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions ended conference play with two critical overtime wins vs. Maryland and Rutgers last week, as Christian Sload scored the game winner in both of the matches.

Going into the postseason, Penn State will look to qualify for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014 and could secure a spot with a Big Ten quarterfinal victory this Sunday against Wisconsin.

But the Badgers have hopes of taking down the Nittany Lions away from home just as Penn State did in Madison when they defeated Wisconsin 2-1 earlier this season.

With a seven-game unbeaten streak in tact, and the team playing its best soccer all year, expect the Nittany Lions to come out with energy as they seek their first conference semifinal appearance in Jeff Cook’s tenure.