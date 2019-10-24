Aaron Molloy is in his last season at Penn State and has showed his presence in the lineup is a consistent force.

Molloy was an impact player in Penn State’s wins over Pitt and Wisconsin last week, tallying two goals and one assist in the two games.

Because of his five-point week last week, Molloy is the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

In Penn State’s win over Pitt last Tuesday, Molloy put Penn State on the board first with a penalty kick. Callum Pritchatt had a shifty turn inside the box, which then gave Molloy the opportunity to finish from the spot.

Last Saturday, Molloy also scored a goal at Wisconsin as well as Penn State's lone goal against James Madison on Tuesday.

With Molloy creating chances for others and scoring himself, a duo of Molloy and Butts can be a struggle for opposing defenses.

Penn State’s next matchup will be with Appalachian State at Jeffrey Field at 7 p.m.