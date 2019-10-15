In recent weeks, Liam Butts has been the star of the Penn State attack.

He scored again tonight for his sixth goal of the season, but the match against Pitt was one of Penn State’s most balanced attacks against a quality opponent this season.

In their 3-1 victory over Pitt, it was a slow first 25 minutes, but the Nittany Lions found their groove by creating turnovers with their high pressure.

Although Penn State was outshot 18-8, it was clinical in front of goal and were able to receive a great performance by Kris Shakes in net.

While it may be concerning to fans and those determining as to whether Penn State is legitimate, the Nittany Lions’ performance tonight was a showing of quality over quantity.

Molloy and Butts did account for two of the three goals on the night, but in soccer sometimes it’s what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet that has a greater impact.

For instance, Molloy put Penn State on top because of a shifty move inside the box by midfielder Callum Pritchatt. Pritchett also scored a beautiful bending shot to the back post in the 3-2 win over Northwestern.

With essentially setting up Molloy’s goal tonight, Pritchatt has found himself in a position where his name is being brought up more in the offensive production late into the season.

“It’s just having the confidence to try things in the final third,” Pritchatt said. “Sometimes they don’t always come off, but coach preaches a lot that in the final third that’s the place to take risks. Sometimes you get the rewards for it and luckily that happened today with the penalty kick.”

Moving forward, Pritchatt stated that it was a huge relief for him to find himself on the scoresheet against Northwestern and then to have a part in Molloy’s goal tonight, as well.

“I’ve been kind of waiting for it and hoping that it had been coming,” Pritchatt said. “You just got to try and stay confident in that it’s going to come at some point. Then, when that chance comes, just make sure you take it.”

Freshman left back Jalen Watson found himself on the scoresheet as well. Watson’s goal was Penn State’s third of the night.

However, it wouldn’t have happened without winning a few headers in the midfield.

Adam Laundree headed the ball towards the midfield, where Pierre Reedy was able to head the ball into Watson’s path, in behind the Pitt backline for a tap in.

It’s the little things like winning a few headers that can be the difference in earning a point, three points or ending in defeat.

Christian Sload started along Butts tonight and while he may not have been on the scoresheet in the end, he created havoc with his speed.

In one instance, Sload used his long strides to his advantage and sped past three Pitt defenders with ease into the box. He wasn’t able to convert the chance but it’s plays like that which will build confidence.

Penn State commanded a three goal lead with 40 minutes remaining and held a lethal Pitt team to a shutout for 83 minutes.

However, coach Jeff Cook noted that he thought his side handled the lead well until the last 15 minutes or so of the match.

This is when he subbed out some of his players such as Reedy, Molloy and Watson to conserve their minutes. In return, this made the game “a little more erratic than he would’ve liked.”

While it’s great for Penn State for Liam Butts to be in form, it’s important to produce balanced attacking nights like tonight against the Panthers later in the season, such as the Big Ten tournament and possibly, the NCAA tournament.