Seth Kuhn’s goal in the ninth minute is all Penn State needed for its third win of the season.

After losing 2-1 on the road last year to the Wildcats, the Nittany Lions were able to ride the early goal on its way to its second consecutive shutout of the season.

In the first half, Penn State controlled and limited Villanova to only two shots.

With a little over five minutes before halftime, Shakes was contested for the first time in the match and came up big for the Nittany Lions in a one-on-one chance.

Kuhn almost put Penn State up by two in the 60th minute in similar fashion, when another cross from Sload found Kuhn at the top of the box. Kuhn’s shot was struck well, but went just shy of the goal off a deflection.

In the 64th minute, Shakes was called upon once again. He was forced to handle with a volley inside the box, but made the save look easy.

The Nittany Lions had a few chances to add to the lead in the second half, but a couple of acrobatic saves from the Wildcat goalie kept his team in the game.

Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game:

Penn State’s second consecutive shutout with Shakes in goal

For most of the season, Josh Levine and Shakes have split time in net, with Levine’s two games being against Stanford and UCF.

However, coach Jeff Cook decided to go with Shakes in net, and it proved to be the correct decision.

While Levine has experience from last season, Shakes had a shutout in the Nittany Lions previous game at Stetson and only one goal allowed in total compared to the seven that Levine has let in.

Seth Kuhn impressed in all aspects

Outside of the game winning goal, Kuhn was the best field player for Penn State.

Whether it be creating chances going forward or hanging back as a defensive mid when Molloy pushed up, Kuhn looked confident in all aspects of his game.

Moving forward, a combination of Molloy and Kuhn in the midfield will be something look at moving into Big Ten play.

Kris Shakes has earned his spot in goal

Shakes didn’t have to do much in goal tonight, but when he was called upon, it was in big moments for the Nittany Lions.

In a match with very little action for Shakes, it’s difficult at times to remain in that mindset to be ready for an incoming shot.

With Penn State opening its Big Ten play on the road at Ohio State, it would not be surprising to see Shakes in goal moving forward off of his recent performances.