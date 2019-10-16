Penn State’s Jalen Watson and Adam Laundree are polar opposites.

Whether it be nationalities or personalities, the two freshmen couldn’t be any more different.

Yet, they have been a staple in the starting lineup alongside Brandon Hackenberg and Will Campbell for the Nittany Lions this season.

Before Watson’s time at Penn State, he played two years in the MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps youth academy, where Canadian star Alphonso Davies played before his move to Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

This season, Watson has started in nine of the Nittany Lions’ 10 games this season and plays as an outside back. To go along with that, it’s where Davies once did in his career, as Davies plays as a winger or outside back.

Penn State utilizes its outside backs to their fullest potential- which plays a large role in working the ball up the pitch or making overlapping runs down the wing.

Watson, native of Ontario, Canada, is more on the reserved and introverted side but doesn’t let that affect him on the field.

“I try to be as loud as I can on the field, but naturally I’m more of a quiet guy,” Watson said.

On the other hand, Laundree, the other outside back for the Nittany Lions, leans more toward the vocal side.

Laundree, native of Fairfax, Virginia, is the jokester of the group. It’s his way of getting prepared for a match to ease the tension or to loosen up his teammates.

With a Penn State team full of new faces coming into the year, its challenges presented itself in terms of connections.

“I think that since we have so many new players on the team with freshman that it’s taken a bit of time to bond,” Watson said. “Over the weeks and games that we’ve went through, it’s gotten better and you can see that on the field with our chemistry.”

Laundree gave credit to the work in the offseason that led to the strong team chemistry on display in present day.

“We did a lot of work with each other not just on the soccer the field, but off it as well,” Laundree said. “We took a few field trips, team bonding ؅— just really trying to get the cohesion of the team. I definitely think that’s helped as the season’s progressed.”

Student-athletes are more than the sport that they play and possess hobbies outside of the sport that they love. For Laundree, he devotes the little free time that he has towards preparing to serve our country.

“I’m doing Army ROTC, so I don’t have a ton of free time to do much this year,” Laundree said. “A lot of it is going back and forth between the two.”

Watson is your ordinary college student — often something that people forget about athletes.

“For me, I just like to hang out with friends like a normal kid,” Watson said. “I like to play FIFA and I like to watch soccer on and off the field, that kind of stuff.”

As with most groups or friends in general, people come up with nicknames for each other. That’s no different with a sports team either.

For Watson, his teammates keep it simple.

“Most people just call me ‘J’ just because my name is Jalen,” Watson said.

On the other hand, Laundree’s is a bit more creative.

“They call me [Sarge] and that’s going off the Army ROTC thing,” Laundree said.

Despite the differences, Watson and Laundree are an integral part of Penn State’s solidified locker room that has carried the team to new heights this season.