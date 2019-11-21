Penn State hadn’t had a winning season since 2014.

Now, five seasons later, coach Jeff Cook and the team are well-equipped to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament and even have a shot at a national championship.

Cook, now in his second season with the Nittany Lions, has a long and storied history of experience coaching college and professional squads.

His 12 seasons at Dartmouth produced five Ivy League championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances, including five consecutive national tournament bids and two in which the Big Green earned a top-16 seed.

In his second season with Penn State, Cook now finds his squad as the 15th seed in the NCAA Tournament, earning the team a first-round bye and home field advantage for its first match of the tourney.

The Nittany Lions will play in the tournament for the first time since 2014, and haven’t had a first round bye since 2010.

Cook’s illustrious past and experience coaching at a high level have played a significant role in the program’s transformation and progress over the past two seasons. The improvement has been evident to fans, experts and players alike.

“Coach Cook is on his way to becoming one of the best NCAA coaches for years to come,” senior midfielder Aaron Molloy said of his coach “I think that now, Penn State’s back on the map, and it will continue to be so in the future.”

Cook himself is also proud of how far the team has come.

“It’s a real honor for us at this stage in our program to get a seed among the top 16 teams,” Cook said. “The NCAA Tournament is really special and it’s an incredible opportunity, and I have tons of faith in our guys to handle every situation.”

Despite the current players’ lack of experience in the national tournament, the second-year coach feels that challenges during the regular season have prepared the team to take on the kind of elite opponents that they will face during the tourney.

“We are battle tested, and I would say that our schedule has been extremely challenging,” Cook said. “We have been on the road against teams in the tournament and we have handled those games really well, like UCF and Stanford at home. So I think we’ve been in these games and we have to make sure that whoever we play, realizing that it’s an NCAA game, we can’t let that change us and we have to stay true to our beliefs and the way we play.”

The opponent that the Nittany Lions will face will be decided on Thursday by the winner of a first-round matchup between Providence and the NJIT. Cook and his players, including Molloy, agreed that the level of competition his team has faced throughout the 2019 season has prepared it for whichever opponent it may face.

“It’s great to play against high quality teams that have been ranked all year, and it helps us be ready for the NCAA Tournament. This is where we wanted to be from the very start of the season,” the senior said.

“We know that each game from here on out is going to be pretty tough, so I think the ball is in our court, and if we play our game, we’re good enough to beat anyone.”