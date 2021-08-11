With the 2021 season drawing closer and closer, Penn State got some good news this week that four of its standout players are returning for the upcoming fall.

Making a return to the field for the Nittany Lions will be midfielder Pierre Reedy and defensemen Dax Hoffman, Mason Deeds and Brandon Hackenberg.

For the blue and white, these four players all have one major thing in common: They’ve had countless games repping the Penn State logo on their chest.

Now a sixth-year returner, Hackenberg has the most games under his belt, starting 49 out of his 58 games in Happy Valley. Reedy is a redshirt senior who has started in 44 of 48 games, while Hoffman has played in 24 games in his two seasons with the blue and white.

Deeds brings up the rear, playing in just 10 games after battling injuries for much of his career.

Reedy’s return means another potential season as a leader of the defense after he was a captain of the team in 2019 and 2020-21. He now has two seasons under his belt after his collegiate career was put on hold for two seasons with an injury.

Over his long Penn State career, Hackenberg has been a part of multiple perfect defensive stat sheets for the blue and white. He has served on the defensive line for 15 shutouts.

Deeds has been battling with injuries throughout his time at Happy Valley, missing the 2020-21 season.

Prior to his transfer to Penn State, he helped Georgetown University win the Big East Championship in 2017.

Deeds’ experience with the Hoyas was missed last season, as the Nittany Lions fell to Georgetown in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. His championship pedigree could’ve helped the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament, too, as they fell 3-2 on penalty kicks in a tight matchup with Indiana.

Hoffman has had one of the shorter careers at Penn State, but he brings a lot of experience prior to Happy Valley.

Before the blue and white, he led LDC United Italia to the U.S. Regional Tournament title in 2015, EDP Open Cup title in 2015 and 2016 and Potomac Memorial Tournament title in 2015.

LDC United Italia was ranked as the best team in its league while Hoffman was with the team in 2015-2016.

This will be the second season in which all four veteran players are the backbone of the Penn State program.

In the 2020 season, the group of defensemen were one of the strongest defensive forces in the Big Ten. It was good enough to hold the best offense in the Big Ten in Indiana to a 1-1 Big Ten title game before the eventual loss on PKs.

For the entire 2020-21 season, the most goals scored on the Nittany Lion defensive corps was three against Georgetown.

The blue and white also put up the third-best opposing goals per game average with 1.14. Indiana and Rutgers were the only teams to have a lower mark.

With Reedy, Hackenberg, Hoffman and Deeds coming back, the Nittany Lions should be in the mix for the top defensive unit in the Big Ten, and the elder statesmen could set them on a crash course toward a conference championship.

