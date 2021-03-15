Prior to Monday, Jeff Cook's squad hadn't taken the pitch since Feb. 27 after entering a

two-week pause due to coronavirus concerns within Penn State's program.

But the Nittany Lions wasted no time in their early afternoon tilt against Rutgers and downed the Scarlet Knights 4-2 to bounce back and move to 3-1 on the season.

Penn State wasted no time and showed virtually no rust, pushing the pace and tempo for much of the first half.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring and tallied two goals in the first half in quick succession, with Danny Bloyou getting on the board first at the 25 minute mark followed by Seth Kuhn finding the back of the net at the 28 minute mark.

The blue and white continued to force the issue and quickly extended its lead to 3-1 coming out of halftime as Pierre Reedy notched a goal at the 47 minute mark before Rutgers countered to bring the Scarlet Knights to within one.

Bloyou continued to be the go-to option again in the second half, as he picked up his second goal of the game and third of the season to put the game away at 4-2.

Shakes impresses in first game back

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who burst onto the scene a season ago as a freshman, has continued his success two games into his sophomore campaign.

After getting the start to open the season against Maryland, Shakes missed Penn State's most recent two games due to injury.

The sophomore netminder had no issues in his return to the pitch, facing 14 shots with just five on target, stopping three of them and helping to serve as an anchor for Penn State's defensive unit.

Bloyou continues to dominate Rutgers

In Jeff Cook's three years at the helm, he's been sure to target the transfer portal to acquire new talent, and it's usually paid off.

The same has been true with former Old Dominion product Danny Bloyou, who Cook brought in prior to the start of this season.

Bloyou netted his first goal as a Nittany Lion when they played Rutgers earlier in the season and continued to carve up and own the Scarlet Knights, finding the back of the net twice.

All three of Bloyou's goals as a Nittany Lion this season have now come against Rutgers.

Penn State forces tempo, physicality

Penn State didn't take the field Monday looking like a team that was coming off a two-week pause.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time making their presence felt at Jeffrey Field, playing their first game of the season there after playing previous home games at Holuba Hall.

Cook's squad made it a point to come out quickly on its home turf and registered 20 shots, including 10 on goal while picking up 18 fouls, demonstrating that Penn State is willing to play a mix of physical soccer as well.

