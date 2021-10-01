Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Ohio State, Hackenburg (3)

Defender Brandon Hackenberg (3) jumps up to defend a corner kick from Ohio State players during the Penn State men's soccer game against Ohio State on Jeffrey Field on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Penn State 1-0.

 Gianna Galli

Three Penn State players have been nominated for the Senior CLASS Award, an honor handed out to seniors or graduate students who display excellence in their community, classroom, character and competition.

The Nittany Lions’ nominees include defender Brandon Hackenberg, forward Danny Bloyou and midfielder Pierre Reedy.

Both Bloyou and Reedy are first time nominees, while Hackenberg has been selected as a top-30 candidate for the second year in a row.

Penn State’s trio of nominees for the award is the most by any school, and makes the Nittany Lions one of four schools with multiple nominations.

It marks the third consecutive year that the blue and white have had at least one nominee for the Senior CLASS Award.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.