Three Penn State players have been nominated for the Senior CLASS Award, an honor handed out to seniors or graduate students who display excellence in their community, classroom, character and competition.

The Nittany Lions’ nominees include defender Brandon Hackenberg, forward Danny Bloyou and midfielder Pierre Reedy.

Both Bloyou and Reedy are first time nominees, while Hackenberg has been selected as a top-30 candidate for the second year in a row.

Penn State’s trio of nominees for the award is the most by any school, and makes the Nittany Lions one of four schools with multiple nominations.

It marks the third consecutive year that the blue and white have had at least one nominee for the Senior CLASS Award.

