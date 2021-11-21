A plethora of things went wrong for Penn State men's soccer in season-ending loss to Hofstra

Entering the second round of the NCAA Tournament off the heels of Big Ten triumph against Indiana, Penn State had high hopes against the Hofstra Pride.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan for the blue and white, though, with Hofstra opening the scoring in only the third minute.

Things wouldn’t get much better for the Nittany Lions, as the Pride went on to dominate the match in every department, beating Penn State 8-2.

From the very first kick of the ball, it became more and more evident that the Hofstra players came to play, and its players were simply more hungry than Penn State’s.

The eight goals netted by Hofstra came from six different players, with two notable coming from sophomore midfielder Roc Carles and another two coming from senior forward Hendrik Hebbeker.

The two Nittany Lion consolation goals came from sophomore defender Femi Awodesu and senior forward Daniel Bloyou.

It wasn’t until the 78th minute of the match that Awodesu scored for Penn State, with the Pride already having scored all eight of their goals.

Throughout the match, the Pride looked sharp, racking up a total of 18 shots, with 11 of those being on target, one of the highest shot totals that the blue and white faced all year.

Penn State coach Jeff Cook expressed his disappointment after the match.

“The biggest thing is that we’re just so disappointed to not have the chance to advance and continue this wonderful season,” Cook said.

However, he made sure to give credit to the Pride.

“I would like to congratulate Hofstra,” Cook said. “They played an outstanding game. They’re excellent and they deserved to win.”

One big thing that Penn State couldn’t seem to handle about the Pride Sunday was their capability to win the second ball and maintain possession.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Numerous times throughout the contest, Awodesu and sixth-year senior defender Brandon Hackenberg were beaten in the air by the opposing forwards, Hebbeker and fifth-year forward Matthew Vowinkel.

This inability to win headers Sunday cost the blue and white dearly, as Hofstra exposed the blue and white’s inability to win the second ball after the header as well.

This type of possession loss led to both of sophomore forward Ryan Carmichael’s assists tonight.

Cook owned his team's performance tonight, though.

“I want to emphasize, we don’t want to make any excuses,” Cook said.

Perhaps another reason for the Nittany Lions slow performance tonight was that it was dealing with players recovering from illness.

“We had 12 guys out all week with non-COVID illness,” Cook said. “Guys were getting treated up to this morning, and you know that trying to get through a game at this level, against an outstanding opponent like Hofstra would’ve been nearly impossible.”

Regardless of sickness, though, as Hofstra began to pour it on it became more and more clear that Penn State’s season was going to come to an end in the second-round affair.

One of the more standout statistics Sunday came in the Nittany Lions’ ability to nearly match the Pride’s offensive output — tallying 15 total shots, with seven of those hitting the target.

Penn State also led the match in corner kicks, taking 11 to Hofstra’s four.

This speaks to the level of performance the Nittany Lions’ opponents were playing at tonight, and shows, unlike the Pride, Penn State just didn’t make the most of its chances.

When it comes down to it, though, the blue and white come out of this season with heads held high.

After being crowned Big Ten Tournament and regular season champs, and losing in this second round, Cook only has his sights set toward the sky.

“We're really disappointed right now that we got knocked out of the NCAA’s,” Cook said. “But I think it's our job to try and do it again, you know, after appropriate rest and recovery, of course.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE