A number of Penn State players have been rewarded for their individual play on the field as six players made three different All-Big Ten teams.

Peter Mangione, Seth Kuhn, Kris Shakes, Brandon Hackenberg, Pierre Reedy and Danny Bloyou are the Nittany Lions who were selected to All-Big Ten teams.

Hackenberg, Reedy and Bloyou made the All-Big Ten First Team while Shakes and Kuhn were selected for the All-Big Ten Second Team. Additionally, Mangione was selected for the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Penn State will now shift its attention to Saturday's Big Ten Tournament match against Ohio State, which will take place at Jeffrey Field at 12 p.m. and will also be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer to face Indiana in Big Ten Regional weekend final Two days before it takes the field for the first time in the 2021 postseason, No. 6 Penn Sta…