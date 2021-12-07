You are the owner of this article.
4 Penn State men's soccer players earn spots on United Soccer Coaches' all-region teams

Penn State men's soccer vs. Michigan, celebration

The Penn State men's soccer team celebrates their first goal of the game during its game against Michigan at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Michigan 2-1.

 Chloe Trieff

After crashing out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State found a reason to celebrate on Tuesday.

Four Nittany Lions found spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team.

Nittany Lions' sophomore forward Peter Mangione was named as a first-team selection; while redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg and senior midfielder Seth Kuhn were named to the second team; and junior midfielder Andrew Privett rounded it off making the third team.

Mangione scored a career-high seven goals and picked up the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award.

Hackenberg nabbed his third-straight spot on an all-region team, and Kuhn took his second consecutive second-team spot.

Privett made the third-team racking up nine goals and four assists, and it was his first time receiving all-region status for Penn State.

