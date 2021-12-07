4 Penn State men's soccer players earn spots on United Soccer Coaches' all-region teams

After crashing out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State found a reason to celebrate on Tuesday.

Four Nittany Lions found spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team.

Nittany Lions' sophomore forward Peter Mangione was named as a first-team selection; while redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg and senior midfielder Seth Kuhn were named to the second team; and junior midfielder Andrew Privett rounded it off making the third team.

Mangione scored a career-high seven goals and picked up the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award.

Hackenberg nabbed his third-straight spot on an all-region team, and Kuhn took his second consecutive second-team spot.

Privett made the third-team racking up nine goals and four assists, and it was his first time receiving all-region status for Penn State.

