4 Penn State men's soccer players earn spots on United Soccer Coaches' all-region teams

After crashing out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State found a reason to celebrate on Tuesday.
Four Nittany Lions found spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team.
Nittany Lions' sophomore forward Peter Mangione was named as a first-team selection; while redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg and senior midfielder Seth Kuhn were named to the second team; and junior midfielder Andrew Privett rounded it off making the third team.
More accolades for the squad.@petemang5 - First Team All-North Region 🥇@bhackenberg03 - Second Team All-North Region 🥈@Seth_Kuhn2000 - Second Team All-North Region 🥈@PrivettAndrew - Third Team All-North Region 🥉🔗: https://t.co/YTyhUBxTci#WeAre pic.twitter.com/TI2bVluDtr— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) December 7, 2021
Mangione scored a career-high seven goals and picked up the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award.
Hackenberg nabbed his third-straight spot on an all-region team, and Kuhn took his second consecutive second-team spot.
Privett made the third-team racking up nine goals and four assists, and it was his first time receiving all-region status for Penn State.
