As Penn State’s season comes to a head, it faces Michigan in its most important match of the year so far — the Big Ten semifinals.

Fresh off of a 2-0 shutout win against Michigan State in the first round of the tournament, the Nittany Lions look to make a statement and push onward to the finals with a win against the maize and blue on Wednesday.

Having already beaten the Wolverines at home once this year, the blue and white is looking to double up the wins on its opponent this year at Jeffrey Field.

In the first matchup between the two squads, senior midfielder Andrew Privett opened the scoring in the 49th minute, only to have Michigan pull level in the 58th minute.

After only 10 minutes, though, and a Wolverines’ red card with 21 minutes to play, junior defender Jalen Watson put in a cross that ended up being deflected in for a blue and white goal courtesy of a Michigan defensive error.

The work wasn’t finished there, though, as redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenburg had to make a goal-line clearance in the 82nd minute to preserve the slender advantage.

Junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes came up big for the Nittany Lions, too, making three saves along the way.

This win proved to be an important one for Penn State, as it boosted it to 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Now, looking toward Wednesday’s matchup against Michigan, here are three keys to the game Penn State will look to execute if it wants to take down its in-conference rival for a second time.

Shut down Michigan’s dynamic duo

Throughout this season, the Wolverines had two players really stick out as game-changers — midfielders junior Kevin Buca and senior Marc Ybarra.

In tandem, they contributed five goals and nine assists for the maize and blue and have been a hard combination for opposing defences to handle.

In their first matchup, although Ybarra scored from the penalty spot, the Nittany Lions did an excellent job of handling the duo’s pressure and held Michigan to one goal in the match.

Stifling the two talismans again should prove essential to advancing to the finals.

Tighten up the defense

Although their previous match against Michigan State was a shutout, the Nittany Lions still conceded 12 shots to the Spartans and forcing Shakes to make crucial saves on Sunday.

Penn State’s offensive prowess is no joke, scoring 30 goals this year — the second-most in the Big Ten.

However, the Nittany Lions also have conceded 18 goals this year, which may be the fourth-fewest in the conference, but is still an area the blue and white could improve.

If Penn State can continue to reduce the amount of shots it concedes, coach Jeff Cook and company can rely less on Shakes to decide matches this season.

Continue to feed Mangione

After winning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, it’s no secret that sophomore forward Peter Mangione can play.

The sophomore possesses the offensive ability to shape a game with his creativity and lethal finishing.

Along with Privett, Mangione set the standard for the Nittany Lions, finding nylon seven times this year and chipping in with two assists.

It only took Mangione 25 seconds to make a difference against Michigan State, scoring the opening goal for the blue and white on a Liam Butts assist.

If Mangione in partnership with Privett can continue their fine form, Penn State should have no trouble in creating chances against a Michigan side which has conceded 21 goals on the year.

