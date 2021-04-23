The final week of the regular season is nearing, and Penn State has found itself in a predicament.

For each of the past two weeks, the Nittany Lions had a revolving door at the goalie position.

In Week 8, the blue and white started graduate goalkeeper Colby Kneese in between the irons, but he was pulled in the second quarter.

Redshirt sophomore Aleric Fyock came in to relieve Kneese for the remainder of the second quarter and finished out the game for the Nittany Lions.

Week 9 is where the goalie situation took an interesting turn.

Kneese started the game for Penn State as he normally does, but did not come out for the second half.

Fyock took over in net coming out of the locker room and remained the Nittany Lions’ goalie for the rest of the game.

Now, it comes to the final game of the regular season, which has the potential to shoot the blue and white up to the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The goalie position could make or break whether Penn State gets the No. 3 seed, making it an interesting storyline coming into the final week of the regular season.

Here are some of the strengths each goalie brings to the table.

Wear and tear

There is no question experience is one of the building blocks that makes a solid team. In terms of the goalkeepers, the Nittany Lions have a clear winner.

There is quite a large gap of experience between Kneese, who is finishing up his fifth year with the team, and Fyock, who has not even played a full game yet.

Fyock is the young buck in the situation, only racking up minutes in a total of five games over the last two seasons.

On the other hand, Kneese is one of the more battle-tested goalies that Penn State has had over the years.

He was the goalie of the 2019 Big Ten title squad, where Kneese racked up 13 saves against Johns Hopkins.

Kneese has played at the national level, tending the net in the 2019 Final Four against Yale. Even though the Nittany Lions didn’t advance, he helped with nine saves against the Bulldogs’ high-powered offense.

Historically, Kneese is one of the best goalies to wear the blue and white.

Kneese sits just behind Drew Adams and Austin Kaut with 640 career saves. He is only 40 goals away from tying Kaut for second place on the leaderboard.

Kneese’s knowledge of what it is like to play in big games will be more useful as the Big Ten Tournament nears for Penn State.

Down to the numbers

Getting out the calculator and crunching the numbers is what makes the Penn State goalie dilemma interesting.

Fyock may have the edge over Kneese when it comes down to the stats.

In the last two games, Kneese has shown some wear and tear. His worst outing this season came when he took the field in Week 8 against Rutgers.

In the first quarter, Kneese allowed a whopping seven goals, which is the most the Nittany Lions have allowed in a first quarter all season.

Kneese would allow a couple of goals at the beginning of the second quarter before being benched.

Fyock came in and put up similar numbers to Kneese, leaving the two on an even playing field.

The most recent game against Michigan is what tilted the scales in the favor of Fyock.

Kneese started the game once again. In one half of play, he allowed seven goals with only six saves, causing him to grab pine once again.

Fyock came into the game and acted like the brick wall that Penn State lacked against Rutgers the week before.

The redshirt sophomore played his most minutes of the season with 34 in total.

Unlike Kneese, Fyock only allowed six goals in one half of play and four minutes of overtime. He also had more saves than Kneese with eight.

In the last two games, Fyock was trending upward in goaltending production instead of the seasoned veteran Kneese.

