On May 18, World Lacrosse proposed a new form of the game with its 6-on-6 “World Lacrosse Sixes.”

The new World Lacrosse Sixes is a league that would feature fast-paced games with a 12-player roster from different countries around the world.

The lacrosse organizations that have joined range from all continents except Antarctica.

One of the members of the league is USA Lacrosse, which will be represented by players in the United States.

With this new fast-paced smaller scale version of lacrosse, it begs the question: Which Penn State players, current or past, would make the best six-man team?

Here’s a look at some Nittany Lion players best-suited for this new format.

Mac O’Keefe, attackman

It is no surprise that a team of the six best players has one of the best scorers in the game.

In his five seasons at Penn State, Mac O’Keefe shattered almost every scoring record.

He is atop the ranks, not only in Nittany Lion history, but in all of Division I lacrosse with the most goals all-time at 213.

O’Keefe also has the top two spots of the single-season goal record, which he set in 2019 with 78 and 2017 with 51.

The fifth-year graduate is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding the back of the net, making him essential to the six-man starting roster.

Grant Ament, attackman

In recent years, Penn State has produced some high-quality lacrosse talent. Grant Ament is no exception.

Ament was the Robin to O’Keefe’s Batman in the years the two took the field together.

The now-Premier Lacrosse League player was able to take away the attention from O’Keefe so he could get more looks at the net.

The duo managed to secure the blue and white’s first Big Ten Championship in 2019, in which it beat Johns Hopkins 18-17.

Ament is one of the key pieces that made O’Keefe so dominant. A team that features O’Keefe certainly needs Ament alongside him.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Jim Houck, goalie

There were many options for the keeper between the irons, but Jim Houck stood out the most.

Not many have heard of Houck, since he played from 1955-1957, but his numbers will raise eyebrows.

Houck leads all Penn State goalies with the most saves in a single game. He racked up a whopping 40 saves in one contest in 1957 when the Nittany Lions took on Navy.

Not only does he have the most saves in one game in program history, but he also has the most saves in one season.

In 1957, Houck accumulated a total of 264 saves, which is 27 more than second-place Rich Caravella.

The stats Houck brought to the table overpowered the Penn State field of goalies in past years. When it comes to goalies, Houck is a wall.

Gerard Arceri, faceoff specialist

Arceri was recently drafted to play for Atlas LC in the PLL — his stats were likely the reason why.

The five-year verteran sits atop the Penn State leaderboard in all-time faceoff wins with 914.

He has cemented himself in the win department as second-place holder Danny Hennenghan only has 510.

For a game with only four faceoffs, it’s important to have a high-faceoff win percentage — Arceri has that stat in his pocket.

Arceri sits third all-time as a Nittany Lion with a .616 win percentage in 1483 faceoffs.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Chris Sabia, defenseman

For one of the two defenseman, there needed to be solid chemistry with the offense in O’Keefe and Ament, and Chris Sabia has that.

Sabia was also a member of the 2019 Big Ten Championship team, so he has played with both O’Keefe and Ament.

A strong bond with the offense is just one thing that makes Sabia a fit for one of the six spots, but he also leads program history in the stat categories.

Sabia is tied with multiple other players for the most turnovers forced in a single game with three.

His strength at the defensive position managed to earn himself a spot on a PLL roster, and it also made him a fit for a starter on the 6-on-6 team.

Chris Marcus, midfielder

A midfielder is one of the most important positions when it comes to the 6-on-6 team because all the players need to cover a lot of ground.

Chris Marcus was one of the best midfielders Penn State had when he played from 1990-1993.

Other than Arceri, Marcus holds the record for the most all-time ground balls as a Nittany Lions with 440.

In 6-on-6, ground balls are important because they determine who has possession most often. The more the team has the ball, the more opportunities it has to score.

In the 1993 campaign, Marcus also earned a national honor for his final season with the blue and white.

Marcus is a dominant midfielder who the team could count on to get the ball into its hands.