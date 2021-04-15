Unexpected intersection | How football ties Penn State men’s lacrosse together off the field

While Penn State’s players spend their time around one sport — lacrosse — more than any other, there is another that helps keep the team glued together every week.

The blue and white’s love for lacrosse is closely followed by football.

Most of the team has not participated in organized football, but there are a number of ex-football players scattered throughout the team.

Some of these ex-gridiron gladiators were motivated to play football by their parents' history with the sport.

Defenseman Gerald Filardi Jr. plays in the spring for the blue and white, unlike his father who competed for Penn State’s football team from 1992 through 1996. However, Filardi’s dad's impact on his lifelong sports career is undeniable.

“My father influenced me to play football, and it wasn't something forced upon me and my brother,” Filardi said. “It helped that my father played at Penn State and is one of the reasons I chose to play lacrosse at Penn State.”

Filardi’s father played for Joe Paterno and went on to win the Rose Bowl in his time donning the blue and white.

For other players on the team, their inspiration was sparked from watching NFL professionals battle it out on Sundays.

Freshman midfielder Trey Berry started playing football after watching one of his favorite teams, the New York Giants, triumph over the New England Patriots in one of their two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots.

“When the Giants won the Super Bowl over the Patriots, it just inspired me to play football,” Berry said. “I liked how the Super Bowl bonds everybody together. I always thought it was amazing at such a young age.”

Berry played at Stony Brook for one season before making the trek west to Penn State earlier this offseason.

Members of the team frequently use NFL players to model their play on the lacrosse field after.

A common theme throughout the squad is the appreciation for former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Junior faceoff specialist Jordan Donaghy is enamored by how Brees carries himself away from the field in terms of family involvement.

“I like Drew Brees, because he’s a big family guy,” Donaghy said. “I try to spend as much of my time with my family, just like Brees.”

Berry likes Brees’ mentality, too, but when it comes to his time on the field, the midfielder said he wants an attitude like Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s.

“I like to look at guys like Drew Brees just because of his mentality and how he handles things,” Berry said. “From a competitive standpoint, I like to look at a guy like Baker Mayfield, because he just leaves it all out there and brings crazy energy on the field.”

Filardi, Donaghy and Berry have all shown their football talents in different ways on the field.

Berry was the quarterback for Ward Melville High School, and he led his squad from Long Island to a county championship — creating a moment he cherishes to this day.

“My best memory from playing football was playing in my last high school game,” Berry said. “Even though we lost our county championship, it was the last time playing with all my friends that I grew up with from kindergarten to senior year. It was just something very special.”

Not only do the players on coach Jeff Tambroni’s team have a football background, but some of them share Long Island football origins.

Filardi also played quarterback and free safety on Long Island at Half Hollow Hills West High School. Berry and Filardi even faced off against each other once, brewing a small rivalry between the two.

“We have talked a little bit about it,” Berry said. “It’s funny, we actually scrimmaged each other once, but they didn't keep score, which was a shame.”

After their high school careers, the three players decided to continue their athletic endeavors in lacrosse rather than football.

Donaghy’s decision was not easy, but he knew he would be better off competing in lacrosse in college than football.

“It was a difficult decision,” Donaghy said. “I love playing football, but with a back injury and my size, it made it pretty easy to choose lacrosse.”

Although the players ended up picking lacrosse, Tambroni said he thinks skills from other sports translate well and can be beneficial to their performances in their chosen sport.

“I would say the mindset of an athlete that is able to transition from basketball, hockey or football to lacrosse just creates a much broader athletic IQ, and that absolutely translates,” Tambroni said.

The two one-time quarterbacks, Filardi and Berry, have certain gridiron skill sets that have carried over to their play on the lacrosse field.

Filardi said he thinks he knows how to stay nimble on the field from a defensive standpoint thanks to his experience with football.

“I think the footwork part of the game translates really well,” Filardi said. “You have to have to have good footwork not only as a defensive back in football, but as a defender in lacrosse.”

On the lacrosse field, the midfielder is who gets the ball into the other offensive players’ sticks like the quarterback. Berry has been able to use his experience at the quarterback spot to help him as a midfielder at Penn State.

“Midfield and quarterback are kind of the same,” Berry said. “You can see the whole field and lead people to make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Penn State’s players can showcase their footwork and leadership on the lacrosse field a little bit. But they get to show their full football abilities at the Turkey Trot football game.

The Turkey Trot is a two-mile race that happens just before the players go their separate ways for winter break. Shortly after, they play a football game called the Turkey Bowl.

“Right before we go home for winter break, we will run a Turkey Trot, which is a little less than two miles around campus, and it's timed,” Filardi said. “Then, we will have a lot of different activities, but at the end we have a pretty organized Turkey Bowl with the guys. The MVP of the game gets a turkey leg.”

Over the years, the Turkey Bowl has created memorable moments for the players, particularly a moment graduate goaltender Colby Kneese is consistently teased about.

“Either last year or my freshman year, Colby Kneese was talking himself up about how he was the best receiver on the team,” Donaghy said. “On the first play he catches the ball, starts running and then just drops the ball. After that, everyone just gives him crap for it, and it was probably the funniest and best moment from it.”

But the rivalries on the field are not the only rivalries the team has when it comes to football.

The team frequently dukes it out in heated arguments about who is the top team in the NFC East.

“Between the team, I would say the biggest arguments come from the Eagles and the Washington Football Team,” Donaghy said. “We have a lot of guys from Maryland and Pennsylvania and they love to give each other crap.”

Not only do the players have arguments about who is the best NFL team, but the coaches get in on the fun as well.

Defensive coordinator Peter Toner likes to flex his New England Patriots over Eagles fans on the team whenever he gets the chance.

“With Coach Toner, he’s a big Patriots guy, so a couple of years ago when the Patriots played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, there was a lot of chirping there,” Donaghy said.

Most of the players on the team did not play football in high school, but the team still uses the sport to create connections and memories with each other.

Whether it's the Turkey Bowl, NFC East debates or recalling old high school memories, football is something that helps with team chemistry off the field.

“[Football] is an escape from lacrosse,” Berry said. “Whether it's going to Buffalo Wild Wings or ordering in, football allows us to spend time with each other, and that is awesome — just to have fun with your teammates and watch the high level play in the NFL is amazing.

“I think it is great to just step away from lacrosse for a day and spend some time with your teammates.”