In what would turn out to be its last home affair of the 2020 season, Penn State trotted onto the field to take on its kryptonite: the Yale Bulldogs.

The Nittany Lions hadn’t bested the Ivy League powerhouse in its only three appearances against the Andy Shay-led program, and that winless streak would persist to the tune of a 12-10 loss for their second blemish of the young campaign.

Even so, the matchup drew a Panzer Stadium record 2,478 spectators with a healthy mix of the blue-and-white faithful and a fair share of Yale supporters.

And Saturday, almost exactly a year later, coach Jeff Tambroni and his squad will welcome another top-five ranked team to Happy Valley.

But this time, it’s a Big Ten rival — and there won’t be onlookers packed into the Panzer bleachers.

The No. 13 Nittany Lions will take on No. 4 Maryland at 5 p.m. Friday in the second of five currently scheduled Big Ten tilts this regular season.

Coming off of a season-opening loss at Rutgers, Penn State isn’t too worried about looking toward the Panzer Stadium seats to see only essential workers.

It’s fixated on what happens on the field.

“The focus has always been in between the lines,” Tambroni said in his weekly media availability. “We’re going to have to rely on our own energy and make sure our guys recognize the blessing to still play in Panzer Stadium.”

And, hopefully for the blue and white, that focus can be parlayed into a win over the Terrapins.

On Saturday, Penn State couldn’t translate its game plan into offensive efficiency — tallying just four goals in the second half en route to a two-goal loss.

“I don’t think we took advantage or maximized opportunities that we had in either transition or our midfield sets,” Tambroni said. “But I do think we have an elite group down there.”

But it wasn’t all negatives.

For the first time in 353 days, the blue and white was able to compete in a regular-season matchup — an opportunity the team took solace in despite its eventual loss.

“It was awesome,” junior attackman TJ Malone said. “The feeling was crazy getting back into the mode of competition. There’s just a great feeling to be back out there and get the boys buzzing.”

With the opener also came an ability for the team and its coaching staff to critique its on-field production.

And for the Nittany Lions, it was more about effort than game plan.

“One of the biggest things is just being together all around the field,” Malone said. “The main consensus in the Rutgers game was that we just got outworked by them.”

Tambroni did notice one player, though, who stood out above the rest on the offensive side of the ball.

That player? The junior Malone.

“I thought TJ Malone managed the ball below the goal line very well,” Tambroni said. “I think he gave us a huge boost to the two-man offense.”

With one game under its belt and an itch to get back into the win column, Penn State is vying to defeat the Terrapins for just the second time since 2015.

It won’t be an easy task, however.

“They’re extremely mature,” Tambroni said. “They really increased the roster size and talent through the transfer market, and through a lot of the seniors that decided to come back, they have the best of the best on their roster.”