In a battle between two top-20 teams, Penn State left no doubt.

The Nittany Lions were able to find their way back into the win column thanks to an incredible offensive performance that powered their way to a 17-9 win.

After two straight losses, the Nittany Lions desperately needed a victory against their archrival. No. 16 Ohio State, fresh off a commanding 11-7 victory over Rutgers, is a tough opponent that has a very strong back line.

In the first quarter it was a defensive affair. The matchup of the day was between star defenseman Jack Posey against Ohio State’s leading point getter, Jack Myers. Posey didn’t let Myers get past him all day long.

“What we saw from Jack today is what we see every day,” coach Jeff Tambroni said after the game. “I was proud of the way he played. I thought it was another great performance by him. He’s got his hands full with the matchups he’s been assigned to.”

Toward the end of the first, the offenses started to finally wake up. The Traynor brothers ignited the Penn State offensive attack. Matt Traynor found his team leading 20th goal of the season after the assist from his brother Jack Traynor.

Shortly after, Grant Haus found his first goal of the season after Traynor’s second assist of the day to make it a 3-1 Nittany Lion lead. The Buckeyes answered and made it a one-goal game with a minute left in the first quarter after a Matt Caputo goal.

With Penn State losing the faceoff battle, Tambroni opted to go with Chase Mullins instead of Hudson Bohn to take the final two faceoffs at the end of the first. Mullins won both, giving the Nittany Lions possession.

Jack Traynor took advantage and got himself into the scoring sheet after an impressive solo goal. The Traynor brothers have now scored in every Penn State game this season.

The Nittany Lions started to gain momentum midway through the second quarter after a Mac Costin goal to go ahead 5-3. After the goal, Penn State went a man up after a slashing penalty on the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions pushed the lead to three after a man-up goal by Kevin Winkoff. However, Ohio State didn’t go away just yet.

The injury bug hit Penn State hard in the second quarter, Chris Jordan and Jack Posey, two of the leaders on this team left the game within minutes of each other because of apartment injuries.

In Jordan and Posey’s absence, the Nittany Lions didn’t miss a beat. Matt Traynor found his second goal of the day to make it a 7-5 Penn State lead with eight minutes left in the second. Shortly after, Posey was able to make it back on the field to solidify the back line.

Ohio State had a big opportunity after it went a man up with six minutes left in the second. Caputo found the back of the cage for the second time to make it just a one goal Nittany Lion lead. A lot of the Buckeyes' attack started from behind the cage, and goalie Jack Fracyon could’t find a way to stop it in the first half.

On the other end, Ohio State had no answer for Matt Traynor. Traynor drew not one but two penalties on his way to his third goal of the afternoon. A highlight reel goal by the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native.

Right before half, it looked like Penn State was pulling away. Winkoff continued his career day at the point, with a spectacular feed to Ethan Long who found the back of the cage to make it a 10-6 game heading into halftime.

The second half was more of the same from the Nittany Lions. They were methodical on the offensive end and turnovers came few and far between.

After three straight goals after halftime from the blue and white, coach Nick Myers decided to call a timeout with 7:29 in the third quarter to talk it over and hopefully gain some momentum back.

Penn State wouldn’t budge. Every possession, the Nittany Lions milked the clock and usually finished with a high quality opportunity. Jack Traynor made it eight unanswered with five minutes left to play in the third after scoring two goals within a minute of each other.

“We felt like we were going to be able to break through,” Tambroni said. “And I thought that’s exactly what happened. We broke through on a few in transition.”

After two straight disappointing results, Penn State responded with an empathetic performance on Sunday. A team that is known for its defense came out with an offensive barrage.

Another difference-maker was Chase Mullins. Tambroni decided to turn to the sophomore early on after Bohn struggled in the faceoff battle and Mullins ran away with his opportunity. Mullins won 12 of the 19 faceoffs he took, and added stability to the fogo position.

“Chase really gave us an opportunity in that third quarter to separate just with the possession time we had,” Tambroni said.

It was an impressive second half performance from the blue and white. Ohio State looked lifeless, and the Nittany Lions gave them no chance to get back into the contest. In the return to Panzar, Penn State dominated their arch rival.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Penn State men’s lacrosse faces a dilemma at center circle Penn State's tremendous season has hit a roadblock midway through the year, pushing the Nitt…