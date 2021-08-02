The All-Star break has passed, which means Premier League Lacrosse action is back in full swing.

Week 7 started to piece together the PLL postseason with the top dogs taking their place.

In the midst of the final weeks of the regular season, Penn State alumni made an impact on the scope of the playoff picture.

Some Nittany Lions made their case for stardom, while others played smaller roles to push their teams to the top of the leaderboards.

Here’s how the former wearers of the blue and white looked in Week 7.

Grant Ament pushes for MVP

Over the past couple of weeks, one former Penn State attackman has been edging his way closer and closer to becoming the league's Most Valuable Player.

Archers LC’s Grant Ament had himself another solid week at the striking position.

In Week 7, Archers had a matchup that would decide which team held the No. 3 spot going into the final week of the regular season.

Archers pulled through with a 15-12 victory over Redwoods, and Ament contributed to the win with three points on two goals and an assist.

However, Ament has competition for the top spot on total points in the PLL.

After Week 7, there’s a three-way tie for the most points in the league, with Ament, Jeff Teat and Lyle Thompson all at 29. Ament sits alone at the top with 19 assists, though.

The win over Redwoods shoots Archers into third place with one week left to play.

Archers are set to play Whipsnakes LC, a team that currently has the same record at 4-3.

In the first matchup with Whipsnakes, Archers lost 15-14 while Ament had four points on two goals and two assists.

A final matchup with Whipsnakes can provide another chance for Ament to boost his stats and push for an MVP award, while also clinching a playoff spot for his team.

Mac O’Keefe continues to produce

Penn State’s first-round draft pick has been proving all season long that he was worth the lofty selection.

Chaos LC attackman Mac O’Keefe continued the flow of goals coming off the All-Star break while trying to improve his team’s record.

Chaos were faced with a matchup against one of the worst teams in the PLL and took full advantage.

They beat Chrome LC 14-12, holding off the five-goal attack formulated in the fourth quarter by Chrome.

O’Keefe helped in the victory by adding another goal to his season’s total. He’s now at six goals with two two-pointers and one assist.

In terms of rookies, O’Keefe is one point shy of breaking the top 5 for total points on the season.

He could break through at an even higher position, though, as he has scored in five out of his seven games and is currently on a four-game scoring streak.

Chaos and O’Keefe have a chance to improve to a 4-4 record on the season with a Week 8 win over Redwoods.

Chris Sabia helps defensive stand

One Penn State defenseman has been flying under the radar for most of the season.

However, former Nittany Lion Chris Sabia has been helping his team hold off productive offenses.

Sabia’s Waterdogs LC beat Whipsnakes, holding them to a measly six goals in an 11-6 win. The win pushed Waterdogs up to the second spot in the league just behind Atlas.

Sabia helped the defensive front of Waterdogs by scooping up two ground balls on the day.

Defensively, Sabia has slowly been racking up stats with four caused turnovers and 11 ground balls on the campaign.

Sabia and the defense will need to be solid for the final game of the season against top-ranked Atlas in a battle for first place.

