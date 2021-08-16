Just like that, the Premier Lacrosse League regular season has come to a close.

With Waterdogs LC’s victory over Atlas LC, it secured a regular-season trophy for the club in just its second year in the league.

But the regular season closing doesn’t mean PLL action is all over — it’s just getting started, actually.

On Friday, postseason lacrosse starts up with some former Penn State players attempting to lead their teams to a championship.

However, multiple Nittany Lions helped their teams lock up spots for next week's playoffs in the final regular-season weekend.

Here’s a final look at the regular-season performances for the blue-and-white representatives.

O’Keefe doesn't disappoint

Penn State’s and the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer has finished his first regular season at the professional level.

O’Keefe came into the 2021 campaign with high praise — being the No. 6-overall pick in the draft — and he lived up to those expectations.

The rookie took just one game to get back to the scoring machine he was in Happy Valley. He scored his first PLL goal in Week 2 against Waterdogs.

From then on, O’Keefe continued to consistently rack up goals for Cannons.

O’Keefe completed the regular season with two two-point goals, seven goals and two assists.

The attackman was the fourth-highest scorer among his teammates, finishing off with 13. Josh Byrne led the team with 29 points.

However, O’Keefe’s most notable statistic was that he scored in six out of the nine games he played in — continuing the consistency he showed at Penn State.

His best showing of the season was in the middle of the campaign, when he put up four points on three goals and one assist against Cannons.

After that, O’Keefe got into a groove and showed off why he was the No. 6-overall pick.

With a season full of offensive production from the rookie, it looks like O’Keefe will be one of the primary attackers on Chaos in the future, just like he was repping while with the blue and white.

Ament cements himself into PLL stardom

Penn State’s biggest headline in the PLL this season was the dominance of Grant Ament.

While a Nittany Lion, Ament played more of a support role at the quarterback spot, racking up assists while helping out Mac O’Keefe and others find twine.

This regular season, Ament did it all.

He finished the regular season with 35 points on 13 goals and 22 assists.

Even with Ament’s MVP-like season, he didn’t have enough support from his teammates to secure a top seed.

Going into the last week of the regular season, Archers LC were hoping for a high spot in the upcoming playoffs with two games left to play.

But in the final week, Ament faced off against his former teammate O’Keefe. While Chaos were ranked lower than Archers, it didn’t stop the former from stealing a win 11-9.

The loss to Chaos was a blow to the Archers’ postseason hopes, but they made up for it in their second match with a victory over Whipsnakes, who were one spot below Archers in the rankings prior to the matchup.

Once again, Ament was left to put his team on his shoulders.

Archers beat Whipsnakes in overtime 15-14, securing the No. 3 spot in the standings with a winning record of 5-4.

Ament finished the game with three goals and one assist, officially making him the league’s leading scorer with 35 points.

The former Penn State offensive powerhouse has made a strong case to become the regular-season MVP.

However, Ament and Archers now have to work their way up to take home the ultimate prize of a championship.

Sabia and Waterdogs take the crown

At the beginning of the season, Waterdogs were a dark horse in the running for top seed in the playoffs.

As the season grew closer to its finish, it was clear who the dominant team in the league was.

Going into the final week of the season, Atlas was the only team standing in the way of Waterdogs, and the dogs flexed their muscle in the final weekend matchup.

For Waterdogs, their biggest strength all season was their defense — aided by former Penn State defenseman Chris Sabia.

Sabia and Waterdogs held one of the top offenses in Atlas to under 10 points, walking away victorious by a score of 10-9.

In the contest, Sabia scooped up one ground ball, making his total on the season 13 and a career total of 37.

Waterdogs’ defense has been the cream of the crop all season, with one of Sabia’s defenseman counterparts Liam Byrnes leading the league with 20 caused turnovers.

Waterdogs allowed the second-fewest scores with 98, just three behind Archers’ 95.

Sabia and Waterdogs’ defensive efforts locked up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, securing a first-round bye.

If Waterdogs’ defense continues to play well, they may be the favorites to take home a championship.

