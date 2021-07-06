The Premier Lacrosse League’s time on Long Island has come to a close, and Penn State players have continued to make noise.

The Nittany Lions are solidifying themselves as the cream of the crop as the young guns continue to make impacts and the veterans still look sharp.

Despite no longer being teammates, the former collegiate dynamic duo of Mac O’Keefe and Grant Ament showed off their offensive talents for their respective clubs, and goalie Drew Adams displayed a look back in time with his Friday performance.

Here’s a look at how blue and white alumni fared in Week 4.

Ament grabs ankles, continues to shine

In Week 3, attackman Ament fell back into his role as the handy helper — but against Whipsnakes LC, he made some highlights for himself.

After Week 4, Ament leads all of the PLL in points with 22 and is two points ahead of second-place Rob Pannell. He’s been racking up the points from his 15 assists and seven goals.

However, the former Penn State star's offensive strength could’t help his team knock off the top team in the league Sunday.

Ament’s Archers LC fell to Whipsnakes LC 15-14 to hand the club its second loss of the season just a couple of days after falling to Chrome LC in a low-scoring 8-7 contest.

The offensive leader still made an impact with one goal and three assists, but it was not enough to keep up with Whipsnakes. Ament did manage to get himself featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10, though, with a play that snatched an opposing defenseman’s ankles.

The early MVP candidate will need to keep his offensive firepower going if Archers are to continue to chase down Whipsnakes for the top spot.

O’Keefe helps secure a win

O’Keefe has continued to show why he was deserving of the No. 6 overall pick.

The rookie attackman aided in Chaos LC picking up its second win of the season over Cannons LC.

Chaos tallied up their most goals of the year thus far, winning in high-scoring fashion 14-10 over the expansion franchise.

O’Keefe showed off his nose for the net, scoring three goals and also picking up an assist.

Primarily a two-point threat, O’Keefe showed off his versatility with some fourth-quarter action on the pick and roll.

He's just dancing around at this point 😂@MacOKeefe3 AGAIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/fkh3TQPnU8 — Chaos Lacrosse Club (@PLLChaos) July 3, 2021

The rookie is third on the team in scoring with nine points on four goals, two two-point goals and one assist.

With the help of O’Keefe, Chaos are slowly digging themselves out of the hole at the bottom of the leaderboards — and the club is currently tied for fifth place at 2-3.

Adams = brick wall

The former Nittany Lion goalie Adams showed his younger self as he attempted to wall off Chrome this weekend in Archers’ first tilt of the weekend on Long Island. The 2009 graduate was playing in his fifth game of the season and 158th game of his career.

Adams took on 22 shots and only allowed eight goals with a 63% save percentage.

. @drewadams514 also having himself a night at 63% 🧱 pic.twitter.com/TIviiCRGTd — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 3, 2021

On the season, he has 18 saves on a save percentage of 56% — but his best game was his most recent against Chrome. However, Archers couldn’t back him up offensively, and the team still fell 8-7 despite his stout defense in between the pipes.

Against Whipsnakes in the second game of the weekend doubleheader, Archers head coach Chris Bates elected to utilize Adams’ netminding counterpart Adam Ghitelman against the lethal Whips attacking front.

Splitting time with Ghitelman throughout the year, Adams is the No. 5-ranked goalie in the league in terms of shot percentage and slowly climbing his way up the leaderboard.

