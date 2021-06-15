Now two weeks into the Premier Lacrosse League regular season, Penn State has already been making waves at the professional level.

There are multiple Nittany Lion alumni who have experience or are just starting out in their professional careers.

Since the PLL’s inception in 2018, the blue and white has had more players entering the highest level of lacrosse.

For the 2021 season, Penn State had three new players join the professional ranks and make a 2021 roster.

Penn State’s former captain Mac O’Keefe has already been making an impact, but his former Nittany Lion counterparts Chris Hogan and Gerard Arceri are still trying to find their places.

Here are what the three Penn State rookies are up to after the first three games.

Mac O’Keefe, Chaos LC

This year, Division I lacrosse’s all-time leading goal scorer was selected in the first round of the PLL Draft with the No. 6 overall pick.

As a first round pick, attackman Mac O’Keefe has been expected to make an instant impact for Chaos.

In the first two weeks of the season, O’Keefe played in all three games.

His high-level college production has not been fully exposed at the professional level yet.

O’Keefe scored his first and only goal of the season in two-point fashion against Waterdogs on Friday.

O’Keefe’s teammate Chris Cloutier leads Chaos with five points on three one-point goals and two assists.

The rookie’s top-scoring role has now turned into more of a support role for Chaos.

O’Keefe’s new team needs to figure something out, as Chaos currently has the worst record in the PLL at 0-3.

But starting with a losing record is nothing new for O’Keefe as in the 2021 season, Penn State went 1-4 through its first five games.

Chris Hogan, Cannons LC

Chris Hogan decided to give lacrosse a second chance after playing in the NFL for nine seasons.

During Hogan’s collegiate career, he played lacrosse and didn’t play football until he transferred away from Happy Valley.

Hogan was a midfielder for the blue and white and is now looking for traction in a professional lacrosse career.

He went undrafted in the Premier Lacrosse Entry Draft but was picked up on waivers by Cannons.

Hogan made Cannons’ official 2021 roster. He is listed as midfielder and has played in just one game thus far.

In his appearance, Hogan did not have a significant impact, putting up no numbers offensively.

Hogan is one of five midfielders in the rotation, putting up some of the least amount of playing time among the group.

The ex-NFL star and his team will need to pick up the pace, as they are near the bottom of the PLL leaderboards with a record of 1-2.

Gerard Arceri, Atlas LC

Penn State’s faceoff specialist heard his name called at this year's PLL Draft.

Arceri was the No. 26 pick in the draft to Atlas Lacrosse Club, making him the second Nittany Lion off the board.

On Atlas LC, there are two faceoff specialists, Arceri and Trevor Baptiste.

Arceri sits behind the 24-year-old Baptiste in terms of the starting role because Baptiste has more experience than the rookie.

For Arceri, it has been a tough two games into the regular season as he has not been at the faceoff-X once.

Baptiste has taken all the faceoffs and has the fourth-best faceoff percentage in the PLL.

Baptiste has the experience and is currently leading an Atlas team ranked No. 5 in the PLL, so Arceri would likely need something major to happen to see the field consistently. For now, he may only come on in blowout scenarios.

