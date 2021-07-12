More Penn State players are cooking it up in the kitchen of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Defensive players are showing their brick-wall tendencies, and the offensive players continue to snipe goals from all angles as the season moves into the all-star break.

Some former Nittany Lions have even been shifting the tide in the professional standings.

Whipsnakes took another loss, dropping them into a four-way tie for first with Redwoods, Waterdogs and Atlas, and a large portion of the shake-ups are thanks to former Nittany Lions.

Here’s how the Penn Staters fared in Week 5.

Chris Sabia rockets the Waterdogs

The former bearer of the No. 16 jersey for coach Jeff Tambroni showed off both his defensive and offensive strength in Week 5.

Defenseman Chris Sabia picked up his first goal of the 2021 season in Waterdogs’ 12-6 win over Chrome. He completed a bounce shot after a long breakaway.

It was Sabia’s only shot of the game and season, giving him a perfect 100% shot percentage on the year.

Sabia has a defensive weapon, too, with four forced turnovers and 10 ground balls.

His goal pushed Waterdogs to victory, sticking them right at the top of the league before the all-star break.

Sabia’s goal might not have been too impactful in a blowout of one of the weakest teams thus far, but it provided an exciting moment nonetheless.

Sabia’s Waterdogs grabbed another win on the weekend, beating Cannons 19-7 on Friday in the first leg of the Week 5 doubleheader. The defenseman didn’t pick up a goal in that game, however.

Mac O’Keefe, king of the rookies

It seems like Penn State’s former captain improves after each week he spends at the professional level.

Week 5 was yet another offensive display from the Chaos rookie attackman Mac O’Keefe.

O’Keefe secured another goal on two shots in a 16-10 loss to Atlas.

He’s the third-leading scorer on Chaos with five goals and two 2-point goals, setting his point total at 10 on the season.

O’Keefe now has at least one goal in his last three games and a goal in four of his past six.

Despite O’Keefe’s offensive efforts, Chaos are still one of the worst teams in the league with a 2-4 record.

After the midseason break, Chaos face Chrome in Week 6 — who sit one spot higher in the standings.

O’Keefe will need to continue to be an offensive force for Chaos if they’re going to climb out of their hole.

Ament wows, prepares for All-Star Game

Archers’ attackman Grant Ament continued to prove that he’s one of the best offensive players in the league Sunday night.

Ament still stands alone at the top of the PLL in points with 26, but his mentor Rob Pannell is catching up. He sits just two points behind Ament.

Ament has been the offensive rock for Archers, and Week 5 was no exception.

He led the team with four points on one goal and three assists, but he couldn’t keep Archers from falling to league-worst Cannons 13-12.

Ament’s one goal came in highlight-reel fashion, as it was a diving shot to send the ball into the back of the net.

After a challenge, this diving goal from @GrantAment was proven GOOD 🙌@PLLArchers pic.twitter.com/u6fcmidTD5 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 12, 2021

Archers had the lead through most of the game before things fell apart in the third quarter, allowing five points to be scored.

Ament’s team tried to make a comeback in the fourth, but it was not enough as Cannons picked up their second win of the season.

The hiccup by Archers is pretty significant, as it dropped them down to 3-3 on the season and in the bottom half of the league at No. 5.

Through the chaos of the game, All-Star captain Ament selected his supporting cast at halftime.

2021 PLL ALL-STAR GAME DRAFT ⭐️Watch the full selections from captains @grantament and @briorden10 on YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/B7IAnYRevGPresented by @crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/qAm6qRWPi9 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 12, 2021

The Archers’ MVP favorite stayed true to his squad, using his first three picks on Archers teammates and nabbing every single member of the bowed-up squad named as All-Stars by the time the selections came to a close.