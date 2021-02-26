Penn State was haunted by an all too familiar ghost in Friday’s loss against Maryland.

In the short season the blue and white has had so far, it has been plagued by numerous injuries.

The injury bug was in full force Friday night, with plenty of Nittany Lions limping and going down left and right.

Coach Jeff Tambroni believes that one of the blue and white’s main problems is that it can’t stay away from these medical setbacks.

“We're just dealing with a ton of stuff right now within our team, and our guys are battling through a ton of injuries — day-to-day, week-to-week,” Tambroni said in the postgame media availability.

During the 13-7 loss to the Terrapins, senior midfielder Cole Willard went down holding his knee. Up until his injury, the Cazenovia, New York, native was playing an important role for Penn State in the young campaign and finished the shortened 2020 season with four points on two goals and two assists.

With Willard going down at the midfield position, Penn State had to look to senior Jack Kelly to step up and take his spot.

Kelly did record a goal for the Nittany Lions in Willard’s absence, but he also found himself in penalty trouble — committing two penalties in the span of under a minute.

Graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe was also limping after a hit to the shin by a Maryland defender. O’Keefe finished out the rest of the game and ended up with one point on one goal.

Injuries — even the ones that don’t result in players leaving games — have been a detriment to the struggling 0-2 Nittany Lions.

Coupled with coronavirus restrictions , injuries have led the blue and white to develop a lack of chemistry on the field.

“We've dealt with a lot day to day, with injuries and guys just not able to practice with one another, so part of it is just the natural progression of health,” Tambroni said.

Even with the injuries, Tambroni mentioned he was proud of the defense that assistant coach Peter Toner has put together in the first couple of games.

“Coach Toner has done a really good job of developing this particular group where we got a couple of disappointing injuries,” Tambroni said prior to the team’s home opener against Maryland.

Toner’s defense, led by graduate student Nick Cardile, gave up just five goals in the first half — but ran out of steam in the final 30 minutes, allowing eight Terp tallies.

The off-field problems have hindered Penn State’s season, leading to Tambroni’s worst start of his 11-year career coaching the Nittany Lions.

Before the tilt with Maryland, Tambroni harped on the fact that his team was dealing with a lot of injuries leading up to the battle against the Terrapins.

“It’s like a revolving door right now,” Tambroni said prior to the Maryland game. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming in and out of the lineup.”

The amount of setbacks that Penn State had suffered in the week had Tambroni questioning what players would even make the lineup against the Terps.

“I honestly don’t know to the larger scale or scope who's gonna play and who's not gonna play on Friday,” Tambroni said earlier in the week.

Penn State had its usual starting lineup Friday night, so the “revolving door” did not affect the Nittany Lions’ pregame too much.

With the early win drought aside, Tambroni believes that the team can still win games in the future.

“If we can get healthy, we’ll start to have a little bit more rhythm in practice,” Tambroni said. “Then, I think we are going to start to build that momentum.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE