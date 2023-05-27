 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address is changing! Soon we will be psucollegian.com. Bookmark us now.

centerpiece

Social media reacts to season-ending no-call in Penn State men's lacrosse's NCAA Tournament loss to Duke

Men's Lacrosse vs. Duke, Huff looks

Penn State long-stick midfielder Ryan Huff (27) looks on after Penn State was defeated by Duke 16-15 in overtime on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

 James Engel | The Daily Collegian

Controversy so often creates social media chaos, and such was the case Saturday.

After Penn State fell to Duke in the NCAA Tournament, many fans were upset by an apparent missed call.

Knotted in overtime, the Blue Devils seemingly won the game in the winner-takes-all period, but on further review, it was clear the Duke attackman was in the crease with possession of the ball. Had the refs caught this violation, the goal would've been no good and the Nittany Lions would've earned possession with a chance to win it on the other end.

But with the NCAA not allowing replay reviews for crease violations, Penn State's season officially came to a close.

Many Nittany Lion fans took to Twitter to announce their disdain for how the matchup ended.

However, the contempt for the controversial ending didn't stop there, reaching beyond the Penn State community.

Amidst all the noise, though, many fans took the time to congratulate the Nittany Lions on a standout 2023 season.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

 

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags