Social media reacts to season-ending no-call in Penn State men's lacrosse's NCAA Tournament loss to Duke

Controversy so often creates social media chaos, and such was the case Saturday.

After Penn State fell to Duke in the NCAA Tournament, many fans were upset by an apparent missed call.

Knotted in overtime, the Blue Devils seemingly won the game in the winner-takes-all period, but on further review, it was clear the Duke attackman was in the crease with possession of the ball. Had the refs caught this violation, the goal would've been no good and the Nittany Lions would've earned possession with a chance to win it on the other end.

But with the NCAA not allowing replay reviews for crease violations, Penn State's season officially came to a close.

Many Nittany Lion fans took to Twitter to announce their disdain for how the matchup ended.

YOUR SPORT IS AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE!!!! — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) May 27, 2023

we got robbed — jordan (@NlCKSINGLETON) May 27, 2023

Football has replay b/c psu screwed by refs in 2002. Lacrosse will have goal replays b/c psu got screwed in 2023 — jrwUTE42 (@jrwUTE42) May 27, 2023

However, the contempt for the controversial ending didn't stop there, reaching beyond the Penn State community.

PSU got HOSED — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 27, 2023

Penn State lacrosse just got screwed. That was a clear crease violation. Hate to see an epic semifinal end like that. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 27, 2023

wow…what an incredible game. feel for penn state. can’t discredit duke players — just have to get the rules right. — Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) May 27, 2023

Amidst all the noise, though, many fans took the time to congratulate the Nittany Lions on a standout 2023 season.

Congrats on a great season. Clearly got hosed at the end. — Tim Malone (@TimMalone94) May 27, 2023

Duke fan… bittersweet win I promise… truly hate it ended that way… hell of an effort and run 😔🤝 — James Smith (@jdssau16) May 27, 2023

Great game by the Nittany Lions!! Maybe that last goal will encourage NCAA to review replays for goals in the future — Dawna Jean Meadows (@djmnoodles) May 27, 2023

