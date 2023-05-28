 Skip to main content
SEE IT: SportsCenter recognizes Penn State men’s lacrosse’s standout passing

Men's Lacrosse v. Duke, warmup shot

Men's Lacrosse players warm up before facing Duke in an NCAA semifinal game on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.  The Nittany Lions lost 15-16.

 James Engel

While Penn State didn’t make it to the national title game, it did receive national recognition over the weekend.

SportsCenter recognized the Nittany Lions’ highlight reel passing during its “best team work” segment on Saturday.

The play in question culminated in a TJ Malone goal after four well-timed Nittany Lion passes.

Penn State ultimately was defeated by No. 1 Duke in that contest following a controversial conclusion in overtime.

MORE MEN'S LACROSSE COVERAGE

