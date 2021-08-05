Grant Ament PLL
Courtesy of Premier Lacrosse League

Fans now have the ability to purchase a significant collectible for a former Penn State star.

Former Nittany Lion Grant Ament received his first-ever Premier Lacrosse League Topps trading card on it Wednesday. The attackman said he expects him mom to buy more than her fair share of the cards.

The former wearer of the blue and white now plays for Archers LC, and he currently leads all the PLL in total points with 29.

While at Penn State, Ament led the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten Championship in 2019. In 2019, he also set a Big Ten and NCAA record for assists with 96.

Ament's Archers are hunting down a top spot in the playoffs, which start Aug. 20. Archers are currently the No.3 team in the league with a 4-3 record.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags