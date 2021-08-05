Fans now have the ability to purchase a significant collectible for a former Penn State star.

Former Nittany Lion Grant Ament received his first-ever Premier Lacrosse League Topps trading card on it Wednesday. The attackman said he expects him mom to buy more than her fair share of the cards.

"I know my mother will order a few hundred of these." 🥺@GrantAment reacts to seeing his first ever @Topps card.Pre-order your 2020 Championship Series pack: https://t.co/4UaEYRfqfN pic.twitter.com/tdqTZAmqcU — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) August 5, 2021

The former wearer of the blue and white now plays for Archers LC, and he currently leads all the PLL in total points with 29.

While at Penn State, Ament led the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten Championship in 2019. In 2019, he also set a Big Ten and NCAA record for assists with 96.

Ament's Archers are hunting down a top spot in the playoffs, which start Aug. 20. Archers are currently the No.3 team in the league with a 4-3 record.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's golf releases 2021 regular-season schedule Penn State is set to appear in five tournaments across four different states this fall.