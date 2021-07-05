Penn State was represented in SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Monday.

Former Nittany Lion Grant Ament came in at No. 3 on the list for his crafty maneuvers in his Premier Lacrosse League game.

Coming in at No. 3 on @SportsCenter’s Top 10 is our very own ankle breaker, @GrantAment!! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1YbIPelpPi — Archers Lacrosse Club (@PLLArchers) July 5, 2021

Ament was helping his team, Archers LC, take on Whipsnakes LC in a battle of the top two teams in the league.

The Archers fell to the Whipsnakes 15-14, but Ament finished with one one-point goal and three assists.

Ament leads the PLL in points with 22 and in assists with 15.

