Penn State alum Grant Ament found his way into the SportsCenter Top 10 for the second time this season.

This time, Ament came in at the No. 1 spot for his play with former North Carolina Tar Heel Marcus Holman in the Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game.

Ament and Holman represented the Adversaries and showed off their teamwork skills, as Ament threw a pinpoint behind-the-back pass followed by a behind-the-back goal from Holman.

The former Nittany Lion was the captain of the Adversaries and as such drafted his own teammates. He ended the game with one goal and two assists.

Holman was ranked as one of the top performers of the contest with four goals and three assists.

The Adversaries topped the Defenders 23-21 on Sunday.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+4 3 Penn State baseball starting pitchers embark on MLB journey after making history It’s rare to see a college baseball program employ three senior starting pitchers in the same year.