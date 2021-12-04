You have permission to edit this article.
centerpiece

SEE IT: Ex-Penn State men's lacrosse player Mac O'Keefe scores 1st career goal in NLL

Lacrosse PSU vs. Michigan, Mac O'Keefe (3) and Canyon Birch (5)

Attackers Mac O'Keefe (3) and Canyon Birch (5) celebrate after scoring a goal during Penn State men's lacrosse game against Michigan on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 14-13.

 Jason Chen

On Friday night, Penn State alumnus Mac O’Keefe scored his first career goal in the NLL on a beautiful underhand rip.

O’Keefe scored a whopping 217 goals during his tenure at Penn State, the most in Division I history.

Now, the rookie for the San Diego Seals sits just 216 behind that total professionally, as he netted his first goal of his young career in the National Lacrosse League.

Friday night's goal could be the first of many for O'Keefe in the NLL.

