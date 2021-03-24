Route trees to goal crease | Penn State alumnus Chris Hogan makes his return to lacrosse

In three of his four years with the Penn State men’s lacrosse program, Chris Hogan suited up in the blue-and-white opposite then-ECAC foe Rutgers.

In two of those years — his junior and senior seasons — he matched up with a Scarlet Knight who would reappear down the line in a completely different sport.

Hogan took the field against Rutgers’ long-stick defensive midfielder Stephen Belichick, the son of New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick.

Just a couple years later, Hogan would play under both Belichicks — Stephen as a coach on the defensive side of the ball — at wide receiver in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The former Penn State midfielder spent three full seasons with the Patriots from 2016-2018, earning two championship rings in the process while tallying 1,651 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over the same span.

But in February, after stints with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, Hogan announced his decision to sign with the Premier Lacrosse League and place his name into the draft pool.

From lacrosse to football… back to lacrosse again?

Hogan, who hasn’t played organized lacrosse since his 2010 senior season with the Nittany Lions, is raring to get back to the sport he played at the collegiate level more than a decade ago.

“The game has changed a lot since I’ve played, it’s super fast paced,” Hogan told The Daily Collegian. “It’s such an awesome platform to go to different cities every single week and give back to the community while you’re there.”

Hogan will have the opportunity to give back to plenty of those communities as a rookie with whatever team he’s drafted to.

The PLL operates as a traveling league, with each weekend slate of games being played in a different city. In its inaugural year in 2019, the PLL toured 12 different markets across a 14-week season.

With 11 years having passed since Hogan last competed in a lacrosse contest, the former Penn State offensive spark plug anticipates a learning curve as he dives headfirst in his return to the sport.

“There’ll be a little bit of rust that I’m going to have to shake off,” Hogan said. “I think it’ll be more of just adjusting to the game speed of things. But for me, skill-wise, it’s all about just getting out and doing it.”

Even though he hasn’t played competitively since the year Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” won Album of the Year at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, Hogan has shown he can hold his own while cradling the ball or tip-toeing around the crease.

The four-year midfielder for then-Penn State head man Glenn Thiel registered 71 career points on 57 goals and 14 assists — leading the Nittany Lions in goal-scoring as a junior in 2009.

Greg Gurenlian, also a four-year letterman with the Nittany Lions in the years directly before Hogan’s college career, remembers the midfielder’s intangible traits as his calling cards.

“He definitely had swagger, and he had a chip on his shoulder,” Gurenlian told the Collegian. “When I saw Chris come in, I was like ‘OK, this is a whole other generation of athletes coming in now.’”

A connoisseur of Penn State football tailgates and other Nittany Lion sporting events himself, Hogan looks back on his time in Happy Valley focusing on the interpersonal relationships he forged.

“The time that I got to spend outside of lacrosse with my teammates, friends and people I met — those are my favorite memories,” Hogan said.

Current Nittany Lion coach Jeff Tambroni — who has upkept a relationship with Hogan despite not coaching him — sees Hogan’s presence being felt early, even if there are a few kinks to work out in the process.

“It's been a while since he's played, but athletically I'm sure he's going to be able to match up with just about anyone that's out there competing in the modern age of lacrosse,” Tambroni said.

But it’s not like Hogan’s cleats have been sitting around and collecting dust over the past 11 years.

Instead, those cleats have been working overtime.

After his four-year Penn State lacrosse career came to a close, Hogan continued his college tenure in his home state of New Jersey as a football player at Monmouth University.

Both a defensive back and wide receiver for the Hawks, Hogan totaled three receiving touchdowns and as many interceptions in his lone campaign under coach Kevin Callahan.

Callahan, who’s been the coach at Monmouth since the program’s inception in 1993, has developed NFL talent like Miles Austin, Neal Sterling and John Nalbone in his time at the helm.

And when Hogan finished his Penn State lacrosse career, Callahan was chomping at the bit to bring in an athlete he had recruited nearly half a decade prior.

“We were aware of Chris going back to his high school days,” Callahan told the Collegian. “He was a terrific high school football player from right here in New Jersey, so we knew who he was and what he was doing.”

Hogan impressed Callahan and the rest of the Monmouth coaching staff in his senior year at Ramapo High School, but he had already committed to the Nittany Lions’ lacrosse program.

It took five years, but Hogan was back in his home state with the FCS Hawks team for the 2010 season.

While it had been years since Hogan donned shoulder pads and wide receiver gloves, Callahan witnessed the two-way player dominate the field early.

That was due in large part to the former’s experience in lacrosse.

“Some of the same things that help him in lacrosse — the ability to get separation from people, the ability to avoid contact and get yourself open — are skills that helped him as a receiver in football, as well,” Callahan said. “I think there was a high level of carryover there.”

Having played just one season of college football, Hogan prepared to take the next step: entering his name into the 2011 NFL Draft.

Seven rounds and 254 picks later, the name “Chris Hogan” hadn’t appeared on TV screens and the wide receiver hadn’t received a call from a NFL team letting him know it was picking him up.

Hogan had gone undrafted.

Tom Ottaiano, one of Hogan’s teammates at Monmouth and also an eventual undrafted NFL free agent himself, saw his friend — or brother, as he calls Hogan — grow his work ethic even more after failing to hear his name called.

“Chris is committed to being the best at whatever he does,” Ottaiano told the Collegian. “When he had in his head that he was going to try to play in the NFL, there was no way he wasn’t going to.”

That work ethic quickly paid off, as Hogan was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in the 2011 offseason.

But it would take a little longer for the Penn State alumnus to reach the field in a regular-season tilt.

Hogan spent time with the 49ers, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins over the course of a calendar year — but didn’t see any game action.

And then the Buffalo Bills came calling.

The Bills signed Hogan to their practice squad in November 2012, but promoted him to their active roster just over a month later.

A year later in 2013, the wide receiver caught his first NFL pass against the Cincinnati Bengals and recorded his first touchdown against the New England Patriots in 2014.

He had reached the pinnacle — right?

The mountaintop would actually come a couple of years later, however, when Hogan signed with the Patriots prior to the 2016 season.

Over the course of three seasons with New England under Belichick, Hogan would win two Super Bowls while serving as a key contributor.

Knowing Hogan, Callahan knew from the moment he saw his star player go undrafted that he wouldn’t let any adversity stand in his way.

“He didn’t let any of the early speedbumps determine anything,” Callahan said. “He just kept working, kept grinding and kept believing in himself. He knew that his opportunity would come.”

That opportunity would reach its height on Jan. 22, 2017, when the Patriots took on the conference foe Pittsburgh Steelers in a critical AFC Championship contest.

Hogan turned in nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in an eventual win for New England, setting a franchise record for most receiving yards in a postseason game as the team snuck past the Steelers en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

But even that isn’t Callahan’s favorite memory of watching Hogan perform at the highest level of the sport.

That would come a couple of weeks later.

“In that Super Bowl game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots were going down the field on that last drive,” Callahan said. “He had to make a couple of really clutch receptions on key third downs to keep that drive moving — and he came up with those plays.”

Hogan caught four passes for 57 yards in the 34-28 overtime win for New England to capture his first championship ring.

Now, instead of catching oblong, laced balls the size of a baby, Hogan will look to get back to cradling another type of ball he’s used to.

Once again, he’ll be dealing with the optic yellow ball that’s approximately 7 ¾ inches in circumference.

Hogan will play for one of the eight lacrosse clubs in the league after the PLL Entry Draft on Thursday, March 25 and will first take the field in early June.

Despite declaring just over a month before the draft, Hogan’s decision to take his talents to the upstart league has been in the making for quite some time.

“It hasn’t been something that I’ve just been working on the last week,” Hogan said. “For two months now, I’ve been back with the stick in my hand shooting.”

With approximately 404,000 Instagram followers to his credit, the eight-year NFL vet already boasts 165,000 followers more than the entire PLL account.

Ottaiano, now the CEO of the digital marketing agency Today’s Business, said he believes Hogan’s election to join the PLL will be a symbiotic relationship between the player and league after plenty of 5 a.m. conversations with the former Patriot leading up to the decision.

“He’s gonna bring a whole different audience to the sport,” Ottaiano said. “He’s putting a big stamp of legitimacy that lacrosse athletes are some of the best athletes in the world.

“The eyeballs and opportunity to capture those eyeballs are pretty, pretty insane.”

Another Nittany Lion alumnus and former Major League Lacrosse MVP is also impressed with the move.

Gurenlian also made the jump to the PLL in its inaugural season before retiring after a one-year stint in the league as a faceoff specialist for Redwoods LC.

“It’ll make people talk, which is great,” Gurenlian said. “You have ESPN talking about it, and you have major sports outlets talking about it. I think he’ll gain even more notoriety in training camp.”

There will be at least three more Penn Staters participating in the 2021 season alongside Hogan, with the potential for more to join the league in the Entry Draft and College Draft.

But for Hogan to be back in the sport makes people around the game excited to see how he affects the trajectory of lacrosse — and the Nittany Lion program, too.

“It’s a huge win for the sport of lacrosse,” Tambroni said. “It’s certainly a win for Penn State based on the notoriety it’ll bring to Penn State lacrosse, and it’s great to see him back with a lacrosse stick in his hand.”