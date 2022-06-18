Penn State is reportedly hiring a new coach to lead its defense for the 2023 season.

The Nittany Lions are planning to hire UMBC defensive coordinator Joe Bucci for the same job, according to Matt Chandik.

Hearing that @PennStateMLAX will be hiring UMBC defensive coordinator Joe Bucci to the same role. Former @HoyasMLacrosse captain’s defense ranked in the top 10 in the past two years in goals against per game. — Matt Chandik (@MChandik26) June 18, 2022

Under Bucci’s reign, UMBC ranked in the top 10 in goals allowed per game in both 2021 and 2022.

Bucci will work to fix a blue and white defense that allowed 13.64 goals per game and a conference-high number of penalty minutes on the season.

