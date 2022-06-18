Sticks on Field.jpg

Men's Lacrosse sticks lay scattered along the field during a warmup at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Yale Bulldogs 10-6.

 Jillian Wesner

Penn State is reportedly hiring a new coach to lead its defense for the 2023 season.

The Nittany Lions are planning to hire UMBC defensive coordinator Joe Bucci for the same job, according to Matt Chandik.

Under Bucci’s reign, UMBC ranked in the top 10 in goals allowed per game in both 2021 and 2022.

Bucci will work to fix a blue and white defense that allowed 13.64 goals per game and a conference-high number of penalty minutes on the season.

