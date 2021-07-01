A key member of the Penn State coaching staff is moving on to a new opportunity.

Nittany Lion defensive coordinator Peter Toner has reportedly taken a head coaching job with Gettysburg.

Breaking: Gettysburg (@Gburg_MLAX) will tab longtime @PennStateMLAX associate HC Peter Toner as the Bullets’ next head coach, multiple sources told IL: https://t.co/7LBPClTwM5 — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) July 1, 2021

In 2019, he was awarded Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year. He was the defensive coordinator for the blue and white for seven years and has been with head coach Jeff Tambroni for his entire tenure.

Toner takes over for Hank Jancyzk, who was at the helm of Gettysburg for 34 years.

