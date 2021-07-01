Men's Lacrosse, Navy, Jeff Tambroni (head coach), Peter Toner (associate head coach), John Haus (assistant coach) and Taylor Mendoza (director of operations)

Jeff Tambroni (head coach), Peter Toner (associate head coach), John Haus (assistant coach) and Taylor Mendoza (director of operations) talk during halftime of the preseason match against Navy held at Holuba Hall on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Penn State tied with Navy, 10-10.

 Erin O'Neill

A key member of the Penn State coaching staff is moving on to a new opportunity.

Nittany Lion defensive coordinator Peter Toner has reportedly taken a head coaching job with Gettysburg.

In 2019, he was awarded Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association  Assistant Coach of the Year. He was the defensive coordinator for the blue and white for seven years and has been with head coach Jeff Tambroni for his entire tenure.

Toner takes over for Hank Jancyzk, who was at the helm of Gettysburg for 34 years.

