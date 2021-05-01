Just a week after selecting Mac O’Keefe with the No. 6 overall pick in the PLL Draft, Chaos LC has added another Nittany Lion to its roster.

Chaos picked up former Nittany Lion goalie Austin Kaut from the player pool to bolster their position between the pipes.

As a four-year starter at Penn State, Kaut was named an USILA All-American each season with the Nittany Lions.

Kaut left a lasting legacy in Happy Valley, sitting at No. 2 on the all-time program saves leaderboard with 686.

The Morton, Pennsylvania, native most recently played for the New York Lizards of MLL, a league absorbed by the Premier Lacrosse League in December.

He will now look to match his Happy Valley spirit with O’Keefe as they try to make an impact in the PLL.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE