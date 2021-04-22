As the seasons come to a close, two Penn State lacrosse players have performed well enough to earn nominations for the Tewaaraton Award.

Women's lacrosse's Olivia Dirks and men's lacrosse's Mac O'Keefe have been named nominees for the most prestigious individual award in lacrosse.

On both the men's and women's sides, there are 25 nominees up for the award.

In her sophomore season, Dirks has racked up 39 points on 28 goals and 11 assists, making it her best season as a Nittany Lion.

With one game left in the regular season, O'Keefe has 29 points on 25 goals and four assists. He also recently broke the all-time goal record of 212 in Division I men's lacrosse set by Duke's Justin Guterding.

