Penn State stays in No. 4 spot in USILA rankings days out from Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Team

Penn State men's lacrosse huddles together before the start of their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

The bye week treated Penn State well.

Having not suited up since April 21, the Penn State Nittany Lions remain slotted in as USILA’s No. 4 team in the country.

At 9-3, Penn State enjoyed a strong regular season, and it will now look to translate this success during the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

The blue and white are set to battle No. 14 Michigan on May 4 in its first taste of conference tournament action.

