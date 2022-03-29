DSC_6457.jpg

Maryland Midfielder Jake Higgins (57) works against Will Peden (29) a Penn State Attackman, Maryland would win 18-7 at Panzer Field on Sunday Mar. 27, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

Despite a frustrating loss for Penn State on Sunday, one Nittany Lion received a Big Ten nod for his individual performance.

Freshman attackman Will Peden was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a two-goal effort against Maryland.

In the second multi-goal performance for Peden this season, he has eight goals and 14 assists on the year for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Ohio State in their next outing on Friday at 5 p.m. in Columbus.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags