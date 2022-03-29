Despite a frustrating loss for Penn State on Sunday, one Nittany Lion received a Big Ten nod for his individual performance.

Freshman attackman Will Peden was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a two-goal effort against Maryland.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Will Peden of @PennStateMLAX is the Freshman of the Week!🥍 ‍ Scored 2 goals and picked up 3 ground balls against No. 1 Maryland🥍 ‍ Ranks 2nd on the Nittany Lions with 22 points (8G, 14A) on the year🗞 https://t.co/hPmNz4iGpR pic.twitter.com/SXlawZPn1v — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 29, 2022

In the second multi-goal performance for Peden this season, he has eight goals and 14 assists on the year for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Ohio State in their next outing on Friday at 5 p.m. in Columbus.