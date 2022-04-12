After an Senior Day victory over Michigan in overtime, Penn State had two of its players garner spots in the Big Ten's weekly awards.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock was named the Specialist of the Week while attackman Will Peden was named the Freshman of the Week for the conference.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨@PennStateMLAX's Aleric Fyock is the Specialist of the Week, and Will Peden is the Freshman of the Week!🥍 Fyock - Stopped 15 of 23 shots in 9-8 overtime win over Michigan🥍 Peden - Tallied 2 assists🗞 https://t.co/pCdPMS5wXs | #B1GMLAX pic.twitter.com/OmCTMcZ13A — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 12, 2022

Fyock turned in arguably his best performance of the year, stopping 15 of 23 shots on target against the Wolverines while Peden had two assists in the victory.

This was the second time this season that Fyock and Peden received specialist and freshman of the week awards, respectively.

Having snapped a five-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions will now turn their attention to Johns Hopkins, who they will face Saturday at 6 p.m. in Baltimore.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE