Penn State men's lacrosse v. Vermont, Fyock

Penn State goalie Aleric Fyock makes a save during the Penn State men's lacrosse game against Vermont on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Panzer Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost the game 16-10.

 Ryan Bowman

After an Senior Day victory over Michigan in overtime, Penn State had two of its players garner spots in the Big Ten's weekly awards.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock was named the Specialist of the Week while attackman Will Peden was named the Freshman of the Week for the conference.

Fyock turned in arguably his best performance of the year, stopping 15 of 23 shots on target against the Wolverines while Peden had two assists in the victory.

This was the second time this season that Fyock and Peden received specialist and freshman of the week awards, respectively.

Having snapped a five-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions will now turn their attention to Johns Hopkins, who they will face Saturday at 6 p.m. in Baltimore.

