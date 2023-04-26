Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Fracyon

Penn State goalie Jack Fracyon (50) stops a shot on goal against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State men’s lacrosse continues to add up the awards after the end of the 2023 regular season.

Head coach Jeff Tambroni has been named the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year. In Tambroni’s 13th season with the Nittany Lions, the team boasted a 9-3 regular season record after going 3-11 in 2022.

Tambroni acquired multiple assets over the offseason that propelled this team to become a top-five team in the country. This is now the coach's second Coach of the Year award after a stellar season in 2019.

TJ Malone, who was just named to the All-Big Ten First Team, has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. The Pennsylvania native led the Big Ten in points while ending in the top 10 in goals and assists on the season.

Malone won three Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards in 2019 and three Academic All-Big Ten awards throughout his career.

Jack Fracyon, in his second season at the college level, has been named the Big Ten Specialist of the Year. The Maryland native ended the season with 10.03 goals allowed per game, .582 save percentage and 13.83 saves per game which all led the Big Ten.

One-seeded Penn State has a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and awaits the results of Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday to see who it will play in the semifinal.

