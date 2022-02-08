One new Penn Stater made his presence felt right away.
Nittany Lion attackman Nils Barry won the Big Ten’s Co-Freshman of the Week award on Tuesday.
Big debut from @barry_nils!He's the @B1GLacrosse Co-Freshman of the Week.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rusN6RfFMS— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) February 8, 2022
The freshman made his collegiate debut against Lafayette on Saturday and didn't disappoint, recording three goals and two assists in the Nittany Lions 20-15 win.
Barry will look to continue his high-caliber play against Villanova on Feb. 12, following his award-winning performance on Saturday.
