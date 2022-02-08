Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Penn State Mens Lacrosse in a pre game huddle before their game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

One new Penn Stater made his presence felt right away.

Nittany Lion attackman Nils Barry won the Big Ten’s Co-Freshman of the Week award on Tuesday.

The freshman made his collegiate debut against Lafayette on Saturday and didn't disappoint, recording three goals and two assists in the Nittany Lions 20-15 win.

Barry will look to continue his high-caliber play against Villanova on Feb. 12, following his award-winning performance on Saturday.

