Following his Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor earlier in the day Tuesday, attackman Mac O’Keefe has been named to USILA’s most recent Division I Team of the Week.

This is O’Keefe’s first time being named to the team this season.

O’Keefe became the all-time goal leader in Division I history with his six-goal performance against Michigan this past weekend, hitting the game-winning shot with three seconds left in overtime.

For O’Keefe and the rest of his offensive attack, they will look to continue their strong performance against Ohio State on Saturday.

