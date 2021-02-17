Graduate student Mac O'Keefe is entering the 2021 season as a player to watch for college lacrosse's most prestigious award: the Tewaarton Award.

Inside Lacrosse listed O'Keefe as one of 10 potential candidates in its first Tewaarton Watch list to take home the award this spring.

In 2020, the star attackman was fourth in the nation and first in the Big Ten with an average of four goals per game.

Last season against Lafayette, O'Keefe scored a career-high six goals.

O'Keefe ranks seventh in NCAA history for goals scored with 192 in his career.

He has also won two All-Big Ten honors in both 2018 and 2019.

