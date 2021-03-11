Penn State's graduate attackman Mac O'Keefe has made the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the remainder of the 2021 season.

O'Keefe is the only Nittany Lion on the long list of Division I players who could win college lacrosse's most prestigious award.

After a slow start to the 2021 season, O'Keefe has recently found a rhythm. He is third on the blue and white with five points, all coming on goals.

O'Keefe is just 15 goals off the all-time record for goals scored in all of college lacrosse. He currently sits at 197 goals and the record is 212 goals held by Duke's Justin Guterding.

Penn State is 1-2 on the year heading into the halfway mark of the regular season.

O'Keefe and the Nittany Lions are set to take on Johns Hopkins on March 13.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

+2 How Penn State men’s lacrosse faceoff specialists are handling new rules at position After each goal — whether it was in a scrimmage, the regular season or the Final Four — Penn…