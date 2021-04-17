April 16, 2021, will be a day carved into the stones of Division I men’s lacrosse history.

The Friday, an otherwise uneventful day in the lacrosse realm, will be remembered as the day a Penn State player became the all-time leading goal-scorer in Division I history.

In the Nittany Lions’ win over Michigan, graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe surpassed Duke’s Justin Guterding and secured his spot as the top goal-scorer.

In the first three minutes of the game, O’Keefe launched the ball past junior goalie John Kiracofe.

That was No. 212.

As the sun was setting on the second quarter it was time for the Syosset, New York, native to take his spot on the throne.

With the Panzer Stadium scoreboard at 7:33 left in the second quarter, O’Keefe took the ball himself and fired into the back of the net.

And there’s No. 213.

As the ball hit the back of the net, O’Keefe, his teammates, his coaches and the fans in the Panzer confines all exploded with excitement.

The five-year veteran was overcome with emotion and did not remember much of what had happened.

“I kind of blacked out,” O’Keefe said after the game. “It was special. It was very special.”

When O’Keefe broke the record, he turned to his teammates to celebrate before anyone else.

“I didn’t look at anyone in particular,” O’Keefe said. “I kind of looked at the sideline and all the guys who went crazy.”

After O’Keefe passed the mark, he went to the sideline to hear from the coach of his five-year college career.

Coach Jeff Tambroni had nothing but kind words to say about his history-making attackman.

“I am incredibly proud of Mac O’Keefe,” Tambroni said. “Not just for today, but the way he’s managed himself throughout his whole career.”

Tambroni has been there since the start of O’Keefe’s career and has seen every aspect of his player’s game evolve since the attackman arrived on campus in 2016.

For Tambroni, it is how O’Keefe carries himself that makes him a special player.

“For someone who has accomplished as much as he has to do that with such humility, it's what really makes him special,” Tambroni said.

O’Keefe has brought to Penn State a score-at-all-costs mindset — a mindset that put him atop the leaderboards of the all-time goals list.

Tambroni awes at how O’Keefe can smell blood in the water and does not hesitate to attack.

“In the last four to five years, he just has a killer instinct,” Tambroni said. “He’s not afraid of the spotlight.”

The spotlight was on O’Keefe Friday, entering the game only one goal shy of Guterding’s record.

O’Keefe did not let the pregame record commotion get to his head too much, because he did not want it to jeopardize the outcome of the game.

“There has been a lot of build up, but I did not let it affect me too much,” O’Keefe said.

After he broke the record, O’Keefe still put everything he had on the table — he even made a hustle play diving out of bounds to save Tambroni a timeout before the end of the half.

Even though O’Keefe had a record to break, that wasn’t his first priority.

His first priority? A win on Senior Day.

“I just wanted to win this game. It was a big game for our seniors and for all the guys not coming back next year,” O’keefe said. “I knew this was going to be a special one for us if we came out with a win. I was willing to do everything I could to make that happen.”

O’Keefe went on to finish the game with six goals and capped off the day with the overtime dagger to beat the Wolverines.

But to the player who led his team in scoring and eventually sealed the deal with a golden goal in sudden victory, the experience could’ve been made even better.

“It would have been better if the game did not go into overtime,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe was anxious to get back into the locker room after the game, because he wanted to celebrate his record and the overtime victory with his seniors after their last true home game.

“I want to honor the seniors, the guys we have spent every single day with for the past four years. It's just special,” O’Keefe said. “I can’t wait to get into that locker room, celebrate and put on some music.”

The party will be short lived, as the Nittany Lions head to take on Ohio State for their final game of the regular season this coming Saturday.

O’Keefe knows that there is still work to be done and that the parties from today will be short before they move on.

“We’re going to celebrate appropriately and then we will move on. We will have to come to practice on Monday ready to go,” O’Keefe said. “We will celebrate, move on and bring it to the field for practice.”

O’Keefe and Penn State may have an uphill battle to climb, but in a season with not much to celebrate about, this will be a day that will remain in the history books.

The now all-time leading goal scorer is just happy he was able to make history with the teammates he has had over the years.

“I think I have been surrounded with some incredible teammates over the years that have allowed me to be in the position I am today,” O’Keefe said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for that.

“It's crazy where I'm at right now, but we still have some work to do.”

