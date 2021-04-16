It was an eventful day for Penn State's Mac O'Keefe Friday.

The Nittany Lions escaped with the win over the Wolverines 14-13 in overtime off of a golden goal from their senior attackman.

In the early minutes of the game, the blue and white jumped out to an early lead with a history-setting goal from graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe. O’Keefe tied the all-time leading goal scoring record at 212.

After O’Keefe scored, junior attackman TJ Malone put Penn State up 2-0 with a goal less than a minute after.

The Wolverines didn’t let history stop them, as freshman midfielder Kyle Stephenson, graduate midfielder Tyler Papa and junior attackman Bryce Clay all scored to even the battle 3-3.

In the second quarter, TJ Malone struck again giving the blue and white a small edge.

After Malone’s goal, Michigan went on a three-goal scoring run with two goals from freshman attackman Michael Boehm and a goal from sophomore attackman Josh Zawada.

O’Keefe didn’t let the Wolverines slip away early, scoring a pair of goals to put Penn State within one.

In the second half, the wheels on the Michigan offense started rolling. After an equalizer from Malone, the Wolverines scored a trio of goals to give them their largest lead of the game at 10-7.

The third quarter ended with two goals from each team setting up the fourth quarter with Michigan leading 12-9.

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start in the fourth quarter with goals from junior midfielder Dan Reaume, O’Keefe, Malone, and graduate attackman Dylan Foulds giving them the lead 13-12.

Sophomore midfielder Jacob Jackson tied it back up at 13 under three minutes left in the game.

O’Keefe ended the game in overtime, giving Penn State the win 14-13.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s seventh loss of the season.

O’Keefe makes history

Going into Friday’s game, O’Keefe was looking to make history as the all-time leading goal scorer in Division I lacrosse.

O’Keefe came into the contest just one goal away from tying the record that former Duke player Justin Guterding set in 2018.

Guterding finished his college career at 212, bringing scoring in lacrosse into uncharted waters.

Until Friday, that is, when O’Keefe put his name in the hat at the top of the charts.

O’Keefe tied the record in less than three minutes into the game. That goal would be the first one in the game that followed by a strike from Malone.

The Syosset, New York, native had a quiet end to the first quarter with some wobbly shots that missed the net.

With 7:33 left in the second quarter, O’Keefe fired a shot into the back of the net to pass Guterding and become the all-time leading goal scorer in Division I men’s lacrosse.

O’Keefe finished the game with six goals adding even more cushion to his record.

Penn State’s first-half hole

Over the course of the 2021 campaign, Penn State has dug itself a large hole in the first half.

Before Friday, the Nittany Lions were outscored in the first half in five out of the eight games it has played this season.

The most goals Penn State had let up in the first half was last week against Rutgers, where the Nittany Lions allowed 12 goals in the first half.

Even so, the blue and white has striked first in seven of its games this season.

Two of the three the Nittany Lion leads have resulted in a win. The only time Penn State was up at the half and lost was when it played Michigan earlier in the season.

The Nittany Lions scored first again, making it eight out of nine games where the blue and white had scored first but they saw themselves down at the half again 7-6.

Michigan’s offensive momentum not enough

Michigan’s offense was not enough to come out on top over Penn State, however, the offense was not asleep.

Most of the Wolverine’s goals came in bundles. Michigan had two instances where they scored three goals at a time.

Boehm led the Wolverines in scoring on the day, posting a hat trick in the process. The freshman came into the game with 12 goals on the season, sitting at third on the team.

Clay helped out his young teammate on the offensive side of the ball. He finished the day with two points on two goals.

The bulk of the offensive possessions were because of the turnovers from the Nittany Lions. The blue and white committed 18 turnovers in the game.

Michigan posted 45 shots on the day and led going into all four quarters of the game

