Mens LAX vs Johns Hopkins, Traynor

Penn State attacker and midfielder Jack Traynor (16) fights for a shot on goal during the game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-11 in a double overtime victory.

 Sienna Pinney

Jack Traynor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after having a standout performance in No. 5 Penn State’s 11-9 win over No. 15 Michigan on Sunday.

The graduate student tallied six goals in the effort against the Wolverines, four of which came in the fourth quarter when the Nittany Lions were down 9-6.

The six goals are the highest that the Pennsylvania native has scored in a single game throughout his career.

Traynor will look to replicate those same actions against No.11 Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. for Penn State’s final regular season game, a game which could have major implications on the seeding of the Big Ten Tournament.

